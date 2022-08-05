Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ

Read on wfpg.com
NJ State Police: Three Arrested, 38 Kilos of Heroin and Fentanyl Seized
State troopers say three people have been arrested, a drug mill has been dismantled, and 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation in North Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey State Police say this past May, detectives began investigating 38-year-old Richard Stroman, Jr., of North...
Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder
NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
Egg Harbor Township Police Need an ID on Suspect
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation. EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns. The photo...
Alleged killer arrested after man found stabbed in front of home, prosecutor says
A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Neptune Township and his alleged killer has been arrested, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. At 5:44 a.m., officers from the Neptune Township Police Department were called to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing, the office said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man, who was not identified Monday, unresponsive with a stab wound in a front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Multiple Victims Flown To Hospital Following Serious Hunterdon County Crash: DEVELOPING
Multiple victims were being flown to a nearby hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County, developing reports say. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 202 and Barley Sheaf Road in Raritan Township around 2:35 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Multiple vehicles were involved, and at...
Lakewood Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to twenty-five years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a(1), in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Santiago-Garcia will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Santiago-Garcia pled guilty to the charge before Judge Gizinski on June 9, 2022.
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
Dandre Tubbs Gets 7 Years in Prison for Deadly Dose of Fentanyl in Ocean County
MANCHESTER, NJ – After pleading guilty to distributing the deadly dose of fentanyl that killed...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lacey Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine.
TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR MANSLAUGHTER AND NARCOTIC DISTRIBUTION
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Dandre Tubbs, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced by the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4b, in connection with the death of a 35 year-old male in Manchester on August 16, 2021. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Tubbs will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Puglisi also sentenced Tubbs to seven years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Distribution of Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), in connection with the same incident. Additionally, Judge Puglisi sentenced Tubbs to four years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to an unrelated charge of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5). The sentences will run concurrently. Tubbs pled guilty to all charges before Judge Puglisi on June 13, 2022.
Man pleads guilty to heroin possession, driving with suspended license in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of heroin and driving while suspended, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Danielle R. Erickson, 36, of Newton pled guilty on August 1 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance...
Suspected remains of 2 people found at scene of N.J. mansion fire
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- The suspected remains of two individuals were found at the scene of a fire that tore through a mansion in Morristown, New Jersey, officials said Sunday. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi were unaccounted for after the fire Friday on Normandy Heights Road.The suspected remains were found on Saturday, but officials did not immediately say who they belong to.
Mark D’Amico Sentenced To 5 Years In State Prison For Role In Massive GoFundMe Scam
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Mark D’Amico has been sentenced to five years in state prison for his role in a massive GoFundMe scam that received national attention. The Burlington County Prosector’s Office says the time will be served concurrently with a 27-month Federal sentence. This is all according to a plea agreement that was made when D’Amico pleaded guilty. D’Amico’s co-conspirator, Katie McClure, was set to be sentenced Friday, but her sentencing was postponed until next month. McClure started a GoFundMe with D’Amico who was her boyfriend at the time. They made up a story about a homeless man helping pay for her gas after she was stranded on I-95. People donated more than $400,000, which McClure and Mark D’Amico spent themselves.
At least 1 is dead after a violent weekend in Jersey City with multiple overnight shootings
It was a violent weekend in Jersey City with police responding to multiple shootings across the city.
Elderly Couple Dead in Fire at $2 Million North Jersey Estate
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – An elderly couple was killed during a fire that destroyed their...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
Unruly Aldi Customer Wanted on Arrest Warrant
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 4:58 p.m., Officer Biel responded...
