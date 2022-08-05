Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Dandre Tubbs, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced by the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4b, in connection with the death of a 35 year-old male in Manchester on August 16, 2021. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Tubbs will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Puglisi also sentenced Tubbs to seven years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Distribution of Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), in connection with the same incident. Additionally, Judge Puglisi sentenced Tubbs to four years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to an unrelated charge of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5). The sentences will run concurrently. Tubbs pled guilty to all charges before Judge Puglisi on June 13, 2022.

