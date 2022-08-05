Read on www.limaohio.com
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
Lima News
Drainage Field Day rescheduled
LIMA — Due to recent rain, the Drainage Field Day originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 at The Ohio State University Lima campus farm is rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 16. Field demonstrations by the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors of America, or OLICA, will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue in an open-house-style format throughout the day until 3 p.m. at the field on the corner of Thayer and Reservoir roads.
Lima News
Alternative health providers gather at Harrod Expo
HARROD — Alternative health vendors and activity leaders gathered Saturday at the Harrod Event Center for the Voices of Prosperity Discover Wellness Expo. Visitors tasted food and smoothie samples as they explored the more than 31 Allen County and Auglaize County community businesses owners’ tables which represented different aspects of wellness. These included vendors like massage therapists, Reiki practitioners, acupuncturists, and doulas, who work alongside nurse midwives to provide emotional support during childbirth. Depending on the vendor, they offered items for sale, gift cards, and even onsite services.
Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
The roses found a way to sprout this week despite some muggy conditions and plenty of thorny issues. Rose: To the registered Republicans who came out in force on Election Day to vote in their primaries. In Allen County, 68.5% of registered Republicans cast their ballots in the special election that chose Susan Manchester as the next state representative. That number was 43.8% in Putnam County in the race that selected Roy Klopfenstein for the November general election. Auglaize County had the improbable happen, with more than 100% of Republicans turning out, thanks to 400 additional voters registering with the GOP. We’re always glad to see people participate in the process.
Lima News
Public invited to a listening session, America at 250 (1776-2026)
LIMA — The public is invited to join Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, Londell Smith, and Todd Kleismit for a free listening session to prepare for the upcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial starting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Folsom Auditorium at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima.
hometownstations.com
Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th
Lima, OH (WLIO) -The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday, August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
Lima News
WOCAP taking applications for Summer Crisis Program
LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for assistance with the payment of electric bills, central air repair or the purchase of a new air conditioning unit. Eligible applicants include individuals with a medical condition. Those applicants will need proof of income for all household members,...
Lima News
Lima’s vision to revitalize
LIMA — The Lima City Council met Monday evening, where Mayor Sharetta Smith appointed a Chief of Staff. City Council approved the position and salary for $90,000 annually. Smith was the previous Chief of Staff before her inauguration as mayor. According to Smith, a Chief of Staff personnel will be announced this month.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
Lima News
Fatal motorcyle crash in Auglaize County
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. Saturday on state Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County. Through the investigation, it was determined that Gustavo A. Cardenas Jr., 31, of Vaughnsville,...
Lima News
Yoder joins Bluffton Primary Care group
BLUFFTON — Family medicine physician Dr. David Yoder has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Yoder earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University and a medical degree from Wright State University-Boonshoft School of Medicine before completing his residency through the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program in Muncie, Ind.
Lima News
Police calls
500 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Sunday. 600 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 200 block of East Bluelick Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Sunday. 600 block of North...
Lima News
Robotic neurosurgery now at Lima Memorial
LIMA — An estimated 10 to 15 percent of the population has chronic back pain. While pain often improves with non-surgical techniques, surgery is extremely effective in some cases. In order to optimize and enhance surgeon performance, robot-assisted systems have been developed and deployed worldwide. According to an iData...
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
Lima News
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
DeWine awards $639K to Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Sixteen local and state law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $5.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and solve instances of violent crime.
2 adults, 3 juveniles taken to area hospitals after SUV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Two adults and three juveniles have been taken to area hospitals after an SUV crash in Darke County late Sunday. Darke County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Ohio 49 Sunday night. Crews responded to a crash with multiple injuries...
hometownstations.com
An Auglaize County Grand Champion Steer sold for $225,000 at State Fair
Columbus, OH (WLIO) - An Auglaize County teen has a record-breaking day at the Ohio State Fair. Ryleigh Egbert sold her Grand Champion Market Steer to S & S Volvo of Lima for $225,000. The Reserve Champion Market Steer shown by Delaney Jones from Allen County went for $100,00. Nick Adams from Mercer County got $66,000 for the Grand Champion Market Barrow. Elizabeth Shatto from Shelby County sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $47,000. Braxton Method from Auglaize County sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $27,000. 11 records were broken during the sale and the total sale was 676 thousand 500 dollars. Over half a million dollars of that amount will be donated to the sale to the youth reserve program to support scholarships and other 4-H and FFA activities.
