Daytona Beach, FL

Bye-bye Daytona beachside blight?

By The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
Hi, folks.

Daytona Beach's core beachside has long been vilified for as rundown, shabby, and no place for families to venture.

But recently, aging mom-and-pop motels have been bought up with an eye for developing them into boutique places to stay that just might help turn the corner on beachside blight.

And there's more. From a spate of soft sand on area beaches to the best salads in Daytona, our reporters are here to bring you the scoop on local news.

Thanks for reading.

David Wersinger

Deputy Managing Editor, The Daytona Beach News-Journal

Motel sales spark revitalization hopes for Daytona's beachside

An uptick in motel sales along A1A is sparking what real estate investor Steven O'Neill describes as a "quiet revolution" that could help end Daytona Beach's chronic problem of blight on the beachside.

A DeLand trail, Ormond performing arts center and three parks all awarded ECHO grants

County Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved the five grant awards through the Volusia County ECHO program — a voter-approved initiative that uses a special property tax levy to help fund environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor projects.

Soft sand turns large portions of Volusia County beaches into quagmire for drivers

Cruising on the beach has become a difficult trek for some as soft sand is bogging down drivers all along Volusia County's coastline, officials said. And although the phenomenon has come a little early this year, officials say it probably will get worse.

Widow of Port Orange Police sergeant fights for benefits a year after his COVID death

As the one-year anniversary of the COVID-related death of Port Orange Police Sgt. Justin White looms on Friday, his widow takes solace in the reflection of her husband that she sees daily in the couple’s four children as she continues her fight for death benefits denied despite his 15 years of public service.

Best salads at Daytona Beach area restaurants?

Eating a crisp summer salad after a day at the beach, during a workday, or while running errands can leave you feeling full and refreshed. Here's a list of restaurants in Volusia County that put an extra effort into their salad menu.

Comments / 3

 

