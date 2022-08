Two International Falls men have serious injuries following a freak boating incident on Rainy Lake. The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:19 p.m. Thursday near Franzen Island, with a 911 caller telling police that he and another man were boating when the motor "came out of the water" and severely injured them.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO