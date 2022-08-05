ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Harvey Weinstein, Stuck in Prison Flood Lockdown, Misses Latest Court Hearing

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. '90 Day Fiancé' Team Sets Food Network, Discovery+ Show Following Restaurateur Couples Trying to Avoid Divorce (EXCLUSIVE) “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Muslim communities fearful after 4 killings in Albuquerque

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. First was the killing of a Muslim man from Afghanistan late last year. Then came two more slayings in the last two weeks — men from Pakistan who attended the same mosque in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Those deaths...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Alan Jackson
The Independent

I Just Killed My Dad review: There are some big, glaring questions this documentary fails to ask

There is always a moment, towards the start of any true-crime documentary, where you ask yourself: what is going to happen to make this interesting? For the ranks of morbid voyeurs, mere murder or manslaughter are not enough – the tale must have more twists and turns than Pac-Man’s heat map. Such are the expectations of the genre, at least; expectations that Netflix’s latest offering,I Just Killed My Dad, strives to subvert.“Why do you think it’s important to tell your story?” a disembodied voice asks a nervous, gawky-looking 18-year-old as he settles himself in a chair. The kid is Anthony Templet who, shortly before the Covid...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

One Teenager’s Disturbing Reason for Killing His Own Dad

Skye Borgman has quickly become streaming’s reigning queen of true crime, courtesy of last December’s Dead Asleep on Hulu and this July’s The Girl in the Picture on Netflix—the latter of which remains a top ten global hit for the service. Not content to rest on her laurels, the prolific non-fiction director returns on August 9 with I Just Killed My Dad, a three-part Netflix docuseries about abduction, coercion, domination and murder that shares chilling similarities with her most recent film. Beginning with a seemingly open-and-shut case before peeling back layers to reveal a thoroughly rotten core, it’s a study...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Twin Towers
SFGate

Rob Mitchell, Bold Pictures CFO and Veteran Finance Executive, Dies at 55

Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films and a veteran film and TV executive, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 55. Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades in executive posts involving finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. He was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films over his long career. He was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, longtime communications executive for the Writers Guild of America West.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
SFGate

Arrest Made In July Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized

A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy