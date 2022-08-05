PennDOT bridge inspections will change traffic near 4 Allegheny County bridges
PennDOT bridge inspections will affect drivers throughout Allegheny County through the end of the month, officials said Friday.
Work begins Monday on four bridges, said spokesman Steve Cowan. The inspection work will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.
The work includes the following bridges:
- The overhead Union Railroad bridge on Route 837 in Clairton between Mulberry Avenue and Mendelssohn Street. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.
- Railroad viaduct inspection on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek between Electric Avenue and Ramp B Road. There will be single-lane restrictions in the southbound right lane.
- The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge of the Monongahela River in McKeesport and Duquesne. There will be a traffic shift on the bridge.
- The northbound Route 837 ramp to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in Duquesne. There will be shoulder restrictions on northbound Route 837 under the bridge.
