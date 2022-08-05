ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PennDOT bridge inspections will change traffic near 4 Allegheny County bridges

By Megan Guza
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzBba_0h6N03oZ00
Metro Creative

PennDOT bridge inspections will affect drivers throughout Allegheny County through the end of the month, officials said Friday.

Work begins Monday on four bridges, said spokesman Steve Cowan. The inspection work will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.

The work includes the following bridges:

  • The overhead Union Railroad bridge on Route 837 in Clairton between Mulberry Avenue and Mendelssohn Street. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.
  • Railroad viaduct inspection on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek between Electric Avenue and Ramp B Road. There will be single-lane restrictions in the southbound right lane.
  • The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge of the Monongahela River in McKeesport and Duquesne. There will be a traffic shift on the bridge.
  • The northbound Route 837 ramp to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in Duquesne. There will be shoulder restrictions on northbound Route 837 under the bridge.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bridge inspections scheduled to begin this week in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Inspection work for several Allegheny County bridges on Monday. Included in the inspection schedule are the Overhead Union Railroad Bridge, Tri-Boro Expressway, and McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge. The inspections will continue through the month from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays. Drivers should be prepared for changing traffic...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity

Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Traffic
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Turtle Creek, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Clairton, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Flash flooding forces residents from homes; cleanup underway

Kevin McCurdy returned to his mobile home early Saturday and took stock of the aftermath from flooding the night before. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” said McCurdy, who has lived on Forest Avenue in the village of Dorothy, just south of Latrobe, for 17 years. “The water was up over the porch, and it got in the heating ductwork.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood

A man was in stable condition after being shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. The man told police that a man got out of a vehicle that approached him in the 5500 block of Jackson Street around 9:45 p.m. and shot him in the thigh and ankle, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cowan
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PWSA replacing lining and cover for Highland II Reservoir

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews are replacing the lining and cover for the Highland II Reservoir. The reservoir is one of the largest water storage facilities in the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's service area. It provides water to most of the East End as well as parts of the South Side and West End. "If you think of this as a massive swimming pool, we need to replace that cover and liner to make sure that no contaminants or things from the atmosphere enter that reservoir, again ensuring treated, high-quality drinking water is coming out of this reservoir," said PWSA CEO Will Pickering. "More importantly, this reservoir is temporarily going to serve as our primary disinfection point for all of our treated drinking water as we make repairs to a century-old facility at the Aspinwall water treatment plant." This project is one of the largest of its kind in North America.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Under The Bridge#Monongahela River#Urban Construction#Penndot Bridge#Union Railroad
Pitt News

Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall

For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning

No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
BRENTWOOD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo reopens after storm cleanup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Animal lovers can once again visit the Pittsburgh Zoo! The zoo was shut down yesterday to clean up after Friday's severe storms and it will reopen later on Sunday morning. They said there was no extensive damage to any enclosures or zoo structures. Meanwhile, we're waiting to hear from the city if the Highland Park Pool will reopen. it was shut down on Saturday due to a mudslide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Farm Show Begins

The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
311
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy