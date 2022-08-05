ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

By Amy Sokolow
whdh.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whdh.com

City of Boston heat emergency extended through Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has again extended the city’s heat emergency through Tuesday, August 9, due to upcoming weather forecasts. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said in a statement. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, it is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights This Month

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth

Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event

BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Lexington center Monday afternoon. Witnesses said the lights went out in businesses along Massachusetts Avenue, and then they saw the smoke coming from a nearby building. Firefighters said the fire has been contained, but all roads in the area are...
LEXINGTON, MA
whdh.com

‘It will be chaos’: Mayor Wu speaks about Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about what the city should expect with the upcoming month-long Orange Line shutdown claiming that the shutdown’s timing may be the biggest problem. “It will be chaos,” said Wu. The shutdown is expected to last from about 9 p.m. on August...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Neo-Nazi Protesters Break-Up Story Time Event In Boston, Organizer Says

The organizer of a story-time reading series in Boston said she had to cancel Sunday's planned event after Neo-Nazis protested outside. Patty Bourrée, who hosts a biweekly Drag Queen Story Hour at the Seaport, decided it wasn't safe as many members of NSC-131 stood outside of The Paseo holding derogatory signs that denounced the event, reports said. A phalanx of Boston police officers stood in between them and the doors of the building, photos shows.
BOSTON, MA
News Break
whdh.com

Lexington transformer explosion leads to 3-alarm fire

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington transformer exploded Monday afternoon, sparking a three-alarm fire and sending those in the area running for cover, according to Lexington Fire Department. “I saw this big poof of smoke and then boom, big orange fireball,” said witness Alexandra Schweitzer. The explosion happened just...
LEXINGTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought #mayorkoch #cityofquincy

City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News’ arborists Paul Bunyan VI and Fredrick Law Olmsted V risked mad dogs and Englishmen by going out in the midday sun this past weekend to survey the damage the still ongoing drought has done to many hundreds of trees planted by the City of Quincy in recent years.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Storms topple trees, cut power for residents throughout Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay Staters continued to feel the impact of Sunday’s severe storms as some residents woke up to property damage while others remained without power. Trees fell on homes and cars in Waltham, while cleanup crews operated throughout the greater Boston region. In Medford, downed trees likely caused outages since Sunday night.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Man drowns at Medford pond

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man has drowned after swimming in an undesignated area at Wright’s Pond in Medford, according to police. On Sunday afternoon, a caller to Medford Police was “frantically screaming for help” that a friend went underwater and did not resurface. When police and fire arrived at the Wright’s Pond swim area, they quickly determined that the missing person was at the far side of the pond, outside the designated swim area.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston Seafood Festival returns after COVID hiatus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the high temperatures, seafood lovers flocked to the first Boston Seafood Festival since before the pandemic began, at the country’s oldest working fish pier. “This is the iconic center of the seafood industry,” one attendee said. To fight the heat’s effect on the catches...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled

WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.

