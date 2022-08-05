Read on www.wlwt.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
QSR magazine
Big Chicken to Debut First Franchise Location in Dayton, Ohio
Big Chicken, the fast casual concept creating national buzz amid an extraordinary rise in America’s restaurant scene, is achieving a major brand milestone with the opening of its first franchise location. Shaquille O’Neal, the “man in the middle” of this momentous occasion, founded Big Chicken in 2018, creating a...
dayton247now.com
New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It
It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
linknky.com
As college becomes more one-size-fits all, trades bring opportunity for many
Ryan Hernandez always loved working with his hands. When he was a teenager, he helped his father fix cars in their garage. While Hernandez was a student at Campbell County High School, he began weighing his career options as his senior year drew closer. Hernandez was unsure a traditional four-year college education was the right career path for him straight out of high school.
Fox 19
Findlay Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of August marks National Farmers Market Week and Findlay Market is joining in the celebration. Events to mark the occasion are scheduled from Sunday, August 7 through Saturday, August 13. “We’re going to be sampling some local fruits, vegetables from some of our...
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend
Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
WLWT 5
'The Science of Color featuring Prismatica' on display at the Krohn Conservatory
CINCINNATI — The Krohn Conservatory has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope in its new show, "The Science of Color featuring Prismatica." There are 25 pivoting prisms, each 6 feet tall. They reflect light from every color in the visible spectrum while creating their own musical sounds. There are 13 in the main showroom and 12 more scattered throughout the rest of the Krohn Conservatory. It's considered both art and science.
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo announces gender of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — It's a boy!. The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the gender of its newest baby hippo, born last Wednesday, live on the TODAY show Monday morning!. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
spectrumnews1.com
Covington community members partake in World's Longest Yard Sale
COVINGTON, Ky. — Community members lined up off of Mainstrasse Village area Saturday and Sunday to partake in the 127 or World’s Longest Yard Sale, an event sponsored by ROMA. Organizer William Dickson said he wanted to bring back a community phenomenon after it was on hiatus for a couple of years.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Tudor Estate in New Richmond, OH with Unbelievable Entertaining Options Lists for $2.25 M
The Estate in New Richmond offers stunning great room with wood paneled ceiling walks out to patio and pool, now available for sale. This home located at 1104 Us Route 52, New Richmond, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 11,733 square feet of living spaces. Call Lee G Robinson – Robinson Sotheby’s Internat’l – (Phone: 513-470-7700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in New Richmond.
WKRC
We Are Still Here: Joel Cornette Foundation launches new study
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly six years after his death, Joel Cornette continues to have an impact as an athlete. The former St. Xavier High School and Butler University basketball star suffered a heart attack in 2016 and died at the age of 35. Today, the foundation that bears his name is making sure his death was not in vain.
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
