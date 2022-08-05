New York Red Bulls sign Kyle Duncan on loan from K.V. Oostende

Atlanta United picked up what may be the most important result of their season with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Both sides went into the match desperate to pick up all three points to boost their chances of making the MLS Cup Playoffs - Atlanta nursing a run of just three wins in their last 17 MLS matches and the Sounders losing four of their last six.

