New York Red Bulls sign Kyle Duncan on loan from K.V. Oostende

Read on www.90min.com
Related
New York Red Bulls complete loan signing of Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio
The New York Red Bulls have strengthened their forward line with the loan signing of Brazilian striker Elias Manoel from Gremio, the club announced Saturday. Manoel's move was completed before the closing of the MLS secondary transfer window on Thursday evening. The 20-year-old has spent his entire professional career so...
MLS Week 24 best players - ranked
Week 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season was arguably the most entertaining in league history. A record was broken on Saturday as no fewer than 57 (FIFTY-SEVEN) goals were scored across the 13 games - 11 more than had ever been scored on a single day in MLS history. And that was all after the Vancouver Whitecaps' last-minute 2-1 turnaround against the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.
Pat Noonan praises FC Cincinnati after victory over Philadelphia Union
FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday at TQL Stadium, as goals from Brandon Vazquez, Brenner and Alvaro Barreal propelled the team to their first win over the Eastern Conference leaders in eight matches. Cincinnati’s victory also snapped the Union’s five-match winning streak, achieving what teams like Inter...
Minnesota United sign Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Monterrey
Minnesota United have completed the signing of midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Liga MX giants Monterrey. Gonzalez joins until the end of the 2022 MLS season following another loan spell with Mexican side Queretaro. To make the deal happen, Minnesota United paid the Colorado Rapids $50,000 in General Allocation Money to acquire the player's discovery rights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Fulham eye deal for Roma winger Justin Kluivert
Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal to sign winger Justin Kluivert.
Club America confirms transfer of Jorge Sanchez to Ajax
Club America confirmed earlier this week that Jorge Sanchez will soon be making the move to Eredivisie giants Ajax after reaching an agreement.
San Jose Earthquakes sign Brazilian defender Rodrigues on loan from Gremio
The San Jose Earthquakes have completed the signing of Brazilian center-back Rodrigues on loan from Gremio. Rodrigues moves to PayPal Park on a 12-month loan, with the Quakes holding the option to either extend his stay through the 2023 MLS season or make the transfer permanent. The 24-year-old will occupy an international roster slot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vancouver Whitecaps need to start matches better to make Playoffs, says Sartini
Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini has called on his side to start matches better to help in their battle to make the MLS Cup Playoffs. VWFC fell behind after just six minutes at home to the Houston Dynamo on Friday evening, with an unmarked Fafa Picault scoring inside the box as the Whitecaps failed to clear a corner.
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Atlanta United 2-1 Seattle Sounders player ratings: Gutman golazo seals vital home win
Atlanta United picked up what may be the most important result of their season with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Both sides went into the match desperate to pick up all three points to boost their chances of making the MLS Cup Playoffs - Atlanta nursing a run of just three wins in their last 17 MLS matches and the Sounders losing four of their last six.
Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears
Marcos Alonso's Chelsea future is in doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Everton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neto joins Bournemouth on 12-month deal
Neto has left Barcelona to join Bournemouth, signing a 12-month contract with the Premier League side.
Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool 'must improve quickly'
Jordan Henderson says Liverpool need to improve 'quickly' after their 2-2 draw with Fulham.
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Cherries mark Premier League return with a win
Bournemouth won 2-0 against Aston Villa on opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Amine Gouiri: Nice president responds to Real Madrid interest in striker
Nice's president has shut down talk of a bid from Real Madrid for striker Amine Gouiri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Conor Gallagher: Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham make enquiry
Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham have enquired about the availability of Conor Gallagher, 90min understands.
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Magpies seal opening day win
REPORTING FROM ST JAMES' PARK - Newcastle United got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
Gavi 'won't renew Barcelona contract' if Bernardo Silva joins
Gavi is unhappy with Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva.
90min
778
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0