Amadou Onana to undergo Everton medical after fee agreed with Lille

Read on www.90min.com
Related
Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears
Marcos Alonso's Chelsea future is in doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Everton.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea need signings with 'input and quality'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that he is targeting further signings this transfer window to help the Blues reach a 'new level'.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Gavi 'won't renew Barcelona contract' if Bernardo Silva joins
Gavi is unhappy with Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Jorginho penalty sinks Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Everton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso is seeking Barcelona move
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he omitted Marcos Alonso from the Blues' matchday squad to face Everton as he has asked to join Barcelona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Spurs go top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Southampton
Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals
Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.
Brendan Rodgers insists Wesley Fofana & James Maddison remain committed to Leicester
Leicester City boss has explained that he started Wesley Fofana and James Maddison in Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Brentford because he believes their 'commitment' has not wavered.
Neto joins Bournemouth on 12-month deal
Neto has left Barcelona to join Bournemouth, signing a 12-month contract with the Premier League side.
New York Red Bulls complete loan signing of Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio
The New York Red Bulls have strengthened their forward line with the loan signing of Brazilian striker Elias Manoel from Gremio, the club announced Saturday. Manoel's move was completed before the closing of the MLS secondary transfer window on Thursday evening. The 20-year-old has spent his entire professional career so...
MLS・
Fulham eye deal for Roma winger Justin Kluivert
Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal to sign winger Justin Kluivert.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as late Salah equaliser saves sloppy Reds
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Magpies seal opening day win
REPORTING FROM ST JAMES' PARK - Newcastle United got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Cherries mark Premier League return with a win
Bournemouth won 2-0 against Aston Villa on opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
90min
778
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0