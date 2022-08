Shelby County 2022 general election results, winners

The 2022-23 academic year is only beginning, but already, it’s shaping up to be a tumultuous one for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.Tennessee’s largest school district has over 100,000 students and 6,000 teachers returning to classrooms for the first day of school Monday morning — but no full-time superintendent. Last year didn’t produce the “comeback” that everyone expected after two years of pandemic-era school, so district officials have set their sights on continued recovery...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO