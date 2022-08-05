ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Comments / 0

Related
speedsport.com

Hickle Adjusting To New Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Earlier this year J.J. Hickle made a big decision to change the trajectory of his racing career by leaving the comforts of home. Heading into this week’s Knoxville Nationals that move appears to have paid off. The Quilcene, Wash., native received an offer to wheel...
KNOXVILLE, IA
speedsport.com

Reutzel Takes Charge Of ‘Mr. Sprint Car’ Standings

KNOXVILLE, Iowa – Aaron Reutzel has been having quite a week, and leads the current Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into tonight’s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Country Builders Construction at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa.
OSKALOOSA, IA
speedsport.com

Hafertepe Jr. Leads ‘Mr. Sprint Car’ Standings

KNOXVILLE, Iowa – A strong 360 Nationals has propelled Sam Hafertepe Jr. to the fore in the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into Sunday’s Xtream Powered by Mediacom Capitani Classic Presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Points are...
KNOXVILLE, IA
speedsport.com

Reutzel Banks $30,000 In Record Time

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Aaron Reutzel wired the field to capture the 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. With a $15,000 prize, and an equal amount of lap money, the Clute, Texas, native took home $30,000 for his drive aboard the Ridge & Sons Racing No. 8. Reutzel bested fellow Texas native, Sam Hafertepe Jr., who closed late.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Henderson, IA
Knoxville, IA
Sports
speedsport.com

Marks Holds Slight Lead In Latest Rankings

Brent Marks maintained a slight advantage over Danny Dietrich in the National Sprint Car Rankings heading into this week’s Knoxville Nationals at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway. Marks boasts an average finish of 4.4 in 54 starts this season, while Dietrich has an average finish of 4.480 in 61 starts.
KNOXVILLE, IA
speedsport.com

Knoxville Notes: Contenders Tune Up In Cappy Classic

KNOXVILLLE, Iowa — Sixty-nine cars and drivers signed in for Sunday night’s 11th annual Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway, which is traditionally the last chance for competitors to get laps at the legendary half-mile track before the Nationals begin on Wednesday night. While many of the drivers considered...
KNOXVILLE, IA
speedsport.com

Jeffrey To Lead 360 Nationals Field

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Knoxville Raceway veteran Lynton Jeffrey will lead the field for Saturday night’s 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Jeffrey accumulated 490 out of 500 possible points during Friday’s preliminary program to have the high point total over two...
KNOXVILLE, IA
speedsport.com

Schuchart Stops Schatz In Capitani Classic

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Logan Schuchart is on a mission at Knoxville Raceway and he made it clear with a statement win to kickoff Knoxville Nationals week during Sunday’s 11th annual Capitani Classic. The Shark Racing gasser got an early lead, was passed by Donny Schatz midway through the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Smith
speedsport.com

Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday’s...
KNOXVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy