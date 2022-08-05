ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland ranks 6th amongst states where homes take the longest to sell

By Nia Fitzhugh
 3 days ago
wdayradionow.com

Toys R Us reopens in nine States, more coming soon

(Wayne, NJ) -- Several Toys R Us locations are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. Current locations include California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WTOP

Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

Md. hospitals face ‘most critical staffing shortage in recent memory,’ report finds

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are struggling to cope with a significant shortage of nurses and the problem is certain to get worse if steps aren’t taken to recruit newcomers to the profession and retain existing workers, according to a new report.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
MARYLAND STATE
wmar2news

Maryland State Fair Advance Tickets

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM,Md — As the summer brings itself to an end, the fun continues. Starting Thursday August 25th, the Maryland State Fair will be open for all to attend. This year the fair will add 9 extra days to its stay. The regular time for the fair will come to an end Sunday August 28th. Guest however will have the opportunity to visit the fair a few more times after the beginning of September.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

ExpressCare offers 'test-to-treat' program for Maryland community

Following COVID-19's peak and variant surges earlier this year, state and federal regulations have relaxed. The vaccination rate in Maryland is high, and morbidity has lessened compared to early in the pandemic. People have become less vigilant as a result, and unfortunately, COVID positivity rates are rising."Transmission has risen because the strains are more transmissible and less virulent," says Jonathan Thierman, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer for LifeBridge Health Partners, which operates ExpressCare, an urgent care center chain in Maryland. "Viruses mutate over time and as they evolve, they become more contagious and less dangerous. We've moved in a predictable...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
WTOP

Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Report: Maryland hospitals face critical staffing shortages among nurses

Maryland hospitals face the most critical staffing shortage in recent memory, 1 in every 4 nurse positions is vacant, according to a new 2022 state of Maryland's Health Care Workforce report released Monday. The nursing shortage was by far the most shocking of the report. It existed before the coronavirus...
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope

Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ

An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Washingtonian.com

DC’s Most Highly-Anticipated Neighborhood is Finally Here

When looking for a new apartment, one word often comes to mind: compromise. Compromising square footage in order to live in a key location, sacrificing an urban lifestyle to be in closer proximity to green space, prioritizing certain amenities over others because no one building can have it all. Enter...
