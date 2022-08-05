NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Storage Sense 1573 Folly Road Charleston, SC 29412 843.762.7559 Property of the following tenant(s):Amanda Kurtz Unit: 048 Pictures, Boxes, Clothing Melissa G Jamieson Unit 064: Clothing, Boxes, Furniture. William Kufner Unit: 051 Bicycle, Furniture, Boxes, Sports equipment cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with the Title 39, Chapter 20, Section 10 through 50 of the South Carolina Lien Statues. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of. Sale will be conducted online at Lockerfox.com on August 23rd at 12:00 pm EST. All goods will be sold "AS IS" condition. All items or spaces may not be available at time of sale. All sales are final, and a $100 refundable cleaning deposit is required for all sales. AD# 2015970.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO