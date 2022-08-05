Read on www.postandcourier.com
wfxrtv.com
Waterspouts seen along SC coast
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island South Carolina on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, Aug. 7, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek dials up the fun at 'Back to School' bash
Celebration was in the air at Goose Creek's annual "Back to School" weekend bash on Aug. 6. Hundreds of residents flocked to the Municipal Center to engage in bubble therapy, check out the food trucks and partake in multiple giveaways, while some kids took a spin on amusement park rides and others opted to have their faces painted. The community was also introduced to Goose Creek Police Department K9s, Bonnie (a 3-year-old hound) and Maverick (a playful Labrador).
The Post and Courier
Dorchester Paws: Pets of the week
Say hello to this 1-year-old male terrier mix who's currently up for adoption at Summerville's Dorchester Paws. His name is Rico and he loves to play ball. The friendly canine also enjoys a good head or back scratch, and is hoping that someone will step up to become his forever playmate.
abcnews4.com
Funnel cloud spotted above Lowcountry sky on Monday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beachgoers were treated to an intriguing sky on Monday afternoon. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg shared incredible video from Folly Beach of blue skies contrasting with storm clouds. ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams confirmed the footage captured...
live5news.com
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
Fort Sumter was temporarily closed Saturday following the discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
The Post and Courier
Photos: A look inside of the Morris Island Lighthouse
Save The Light, Inc. was founded in 1999 in efforts to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse. Organizations like Save the Light are trying to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse and its maritime history. The lighthouse off of Morris Island and Folly Beach dates back to the 1700s and has been part of the community since then.
‘Southern Charm’: Craig Conover Dishes Sewing Down South Treasure Hunt Pillows At Home Goods [Exclusive]
Craig Conover from 'Southern Charm' dished about Sewing Down South's partnership with Home Goods and how more fans can own one of his pillows.
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
3 upcoming Charleston food events worth putting on your calendar
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. Charleston restaurants and pop-ups are soaking up the final days of summer with a handful of affordable events that are worth putting on your calendar.
The Post and Courier
Where to find the best nachos in the Charleston area
Devouring a giant plate of tortilla chips piled high with savory toppings defines unrefined family dining. Often associated with late-night munchies, nachos are actually awesome for kids because no utensils are needed, and the mix of cheese and meat is already messy, so they can just dive in. In the...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
GADSDEN, Mark, 51, of Wadmalaw Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston. GOREE, Elizabeth Hill, 96, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. SCHNEIDER, Elizabeth S., 95, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. STOCK, Janet Klemt, 88, of Charleston...
The Post and Courier
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - sale 8/23 - Amanda Kurtz
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Storage Sense 1573 Folly Road Charleston, SC 29412 843.762.7559 Property of the following tenant(s):Amanda Kurtz Unit: 048 Pictures, Boxes, Clothing Melissa G Jamieson Unit 064: Clothing, Boxes, Furniture. William Kufner Unit: 051 Bicycle, Furniture, Boxes, Sports equipment cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with the Title 39, Chapter 20, Section 10 through 50 of the South Carolina Lien Statues. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of. Sale will be conducted online at Lockerfox.com on August 23rd at 12:00 pm EST. All goods will be sold "AS IS" condition. All items or spaces may not be available at time of sale. All sales are final, and a $100 refundable cleaning deposit is required for all sales. AD# 2015970.
Charleston late-night entertainment ordinance could soon be updated
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – An ordinance in Charleston that regulates late-night alcohol service could soon see an update after nearly 10 years. City officials are looking to revise Charleston’s late-night entertainment ordinance, which applies to bars and restaurants that have a permit to serve alcohol after midnight. According to Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson with the […]
The Post and Courier
Letters: Mount Pleasant traffic: Don't be in a rush
Let’s consider Needlerush Parkway in Mount Pleasant. With all of its twists and turns, puppies and toddlers, babies and bikes, I think of it more as threading a needle. The rush? Eh ... not so much. It’s a parkway. It’s the way to the dog park or to park...
The Post and Courier
Charleston port completes a heavy lift that took 7 years
Seven years after the State Ports Authority embarked on a plan to replace the outdated 115-foot container cranes at Wando Welch Terminal with taller, more modern equipment, the final ship-to-shore cargo mover is now in place. Wando Welch now has a full complement of 15 cranes with 155 feet of...
The Post and Courier
Product history is on display in Charleston at the only Apple Museum in the Southeast
Ernest Andrade's face lights up as he takes a flying saucer-like object off one of the shelves that line a wall on the second floor of the Charleston Tech Center, the home of the only Apple Product Museum in the Southeast. "It is an original graphite AirPort Base station released...
The Post and Courier
ACROSS THE COUNTY LINE: Dorchester County Showdown set for Aug. 19
Before you know it stadiums across the Lowcountry will fill up with all the sights, sounds and excitement of Friday night football. South Carolina High School League teams opened practice July 29 and have been working to get ready for new seasons on the gridirons. After preseason scrimmages early in August, one final dress rehearsal awaits Dorchester County teams.
