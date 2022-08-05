MassDOT Advisory: Guardrail repair and bridge repair operations on I-90 in Lee and Becket

Read on theberkshireedge.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theberkshireedge.com
State Road motorcyle, auto accident results in serious injuries
Great Barrington — This morning at approximately 9:40, Great Barrington Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road. Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and New Marlborough Ambulance were dispatched to the scene...
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: The once-disputed Boston Corners was once too isolated to police
Last year, I wrote about Mt. Washington and its border problems. The border war started the day Massachusetts established the border. The 21-square-mile plateau that is Mt. Washington was claimed by both New York and Massachusetts. In 1724, in exchange for 460 pounds, 3 barrels of cider, and 30 quarts...
theberkshireedge.com
Robbery at Pittsfield Greylock Federal Credit Union
Pittsfield — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Greylock Federal Credit Union on 75 Kellogg St. According to a press release issued by the department, police units responded to the bank at around 8:50 a.m. An unarmed male...
theberkshireedge.com
District Attorney’s Office clears officer in shooting death
[Please note: The following article contains graphic descriptions and depictions of gun violence and self-harm.]. Pittsfield — Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced that, after an investigation, she found a Pittsfield Police Officer acted in self-defense in the shooting death of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella. Harrington announced her findings during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Program dedicated to Black composers; free IEP training; Limited Series at Mac-Haydn; Moonlit Meaner at Clark; David Eddy show
PITTSFIELD— On Wednesday, August 10, at 7:30 p.m., Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) will present a free program dedicated to compositions by Black artists. The program, High on the Ramparts, will be hosted by the Berkshire Museum. This evening of arias and art songs by Black composers will feature soprano Kearstin Piper Brown, tenor Joshua Blue, and pianist Travis Bloom.
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Things I Know to be True’ at Great Barrington Public Theater through August 14
Great Barrington Public Theatre in Great Barrington. Heavy duty family issues overwhelm the drama now on stage in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington. Australia-based playwright Andrew Bovell takes on a family of six dealing with the challenges that face the parents as each adult child chooses to find his or her own way in life. These challenges basically all include a departure from the security of home which, naturally, proves not to be so secure after all. This lower middle-class family is headed by Bob and Fran Price, a blue-collar worker and a nurse, played movingly by John Wojda and Corinna May. The destruction-of-family tale is told by their youngest daughter, Rosie, played by Raya Malcolm, who opens the play with a lengthy, personal monologue which has her in Berlin, and it ends with an equally long monologue set in the family home in middle America. Her second speech firmly reinforces the concept of this story being told from her perspective. It is her story to tell, but it is really the story of her mother, Fran.
Comments / 0