Baltimore, MD

State to investigate after man dies after being in Baltimore police custody

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
weaa.org

Baltimore officer and 57-year-old man identified in in-custody death

(Baltimore, MD) -- The state Attorney General's Office is identifying the man who died in Baltimore Police custody last week. 57-year-old Eugene Douglas was allegedly bound by the wrists when he suffered a possible medical emergency on August 4th. The officer, who was responding to a drug overdose, is identified...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man charged in fatal stabbing death after dispute at apartment

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing that occurred in July. Back on July 28, 2022, at approximately 6:07PM, officers responded to a cutting in the 600 block of W. Lexington Street. Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Peter Riley inside an apartment...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD: Man shot and killed before noon in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed just before 6 a.m., Monday morning in West Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue after receiving reports for a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive 57-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Medics...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two teenage boys non-fatally shot in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two teenagers were shot in Baltimore City Monday afternoon. According to police just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after two shooting victims came seeking treatment. Once on scene, officers located two boys, 17 and 14, with non-fatal gunshot wounds. Southwest District shooting...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
92Q

Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead and One Uncharged

With the transition of power happening in the State’s Attorney office, crime is not slowing down. Over the weekend in Edmondson Village a 9-year-old boy was involved in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl in the Southwest, Baltimore. The boy was playing with a loaded gun that was registered to his Aunt which works […]
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?| Help police identify man accused of theft

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man accused of theft. Police believe the man is responsible for several theft from autos near Catonsville. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-0872 or 911. Information may also be provided through iWatch.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

37-year-old man shot on Pennsylvania Avenue

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 37-year-old man walked into a local hospital after being shot Saturday night. According to police, just before 11:30 p.m., an officer on foot in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue responded to suspected gunfire in the area. That officer then ran to the 1800 block of the road, where a crime scene was located.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'I will get justice': Heartbroken mother of 15-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore demands answers

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

More Shots Fired and Damaging Property in Severn

Anne Arundel County Police report that there were two separate incidents of shots being fired in Severn, this past Friday, August 5. The first happened at about Noon. Police say, “An officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. Several buildings and parked vehicles were struck by projectiles. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported. ”
SEVERN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD officer once charged in death of Freddie Gray promoted

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A Baltimore Police officer once charged in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray has been promoted. Lieutenant Alicia White was promoted to Captain of the Performance Standards Section this past Friday. Prior to this appointment White served as Lieutenant of the Inspections & Audits Unit...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
CORAL HILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...

