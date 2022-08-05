ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

One resident rescued from apartment fire

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katu.com

Comments / 1

Related
kptv.com

Fire in multiple Springfield buildings, people asked to avoid area

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling fires in multiple Springfield buildings on Sunday afternoon, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. The department responded to the fire at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Inland Way near Dorris Ranch. A lack of hydrants in the area forced firefighters to bring in water tenders – trucks with large water tanks – to stop the fire’s progress.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Lane Co., Aug. 8

Update: The victim in this case has been identified as 49 year old Justin Wayne Gardner of Creswell. Original release – Friday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Albany, OR
Albany, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Marion County looking for man who left a transition center Saturday

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate a man who left a transition center Saturday afternoon, August 7. Brent Breshears, 31, left the Marion County Transition Center without authorization. Breshears is 6'0, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair....
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4

On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

Salem Man Dies in Interstate 5 Crash

On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
VENETA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Albany Fire Department
kptv.com

Salem man dies after being hit by train

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a train hit him Tuesday morning along the Union Pacific rail line in Southeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency personnel was called to Southeast 14th street and Southeast Hines Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of a train hitting a man who was walking along the railroad tracks.
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5

LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old found

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is asking for help in finding a five-year-old boy who likely went missing Monday night. EPD say that Stellen River Swanson, 5, was reported missing this morning. Officials say the boy was reported missing by his mother, but it is not known exactly when he went missing.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hh-today.com

Two Albany ODOT projects: Why the delay

Work on two highway safety projects in Albany seems to have stalled. The reason will sound familiar. Here’s what a reader asked this week: “Do you think you could find out why there is the lengthy work stoppage on the ODOT projects on Pacific & Airport Way and Waverly & Santiam? Sure would appreciate it.”
ALBANY, OR
cityofsalem.net

Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges

Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy