One resident rescued from apartment fire

Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
kptv.com
Fire in multiple Springfield buildings, people asked to avoid area
SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling fires in multiple Springfield buildings on Sunday afternoon, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. The department responded to the fire at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Inland Way near Dorris Ranch. A lack of hydrants in the area forced firefighters to bring in water tenders – trucks with large water tanks – to stop the fire’s progress.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Lane Co., Aug. 8
Update: The victim in this case has been identified as 49 year old Justin Wayne Gardner of Creswell. Original release – Friday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
KATU.com
Marion County looking for man who left a transition center Saturday
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate a man who left a transition center Saturday afternoon, August 7. Brent Breshears, 31, left the Marion County Transition Center without authorization. Breshears is 6'0, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair....
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4
On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
kykn.com
Salem Man Dies in Interstate 5 Crash
kezi.com
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
kptv.com
Salem man dies after being hit by train
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a train hit him Tuesday morning along the Union Pacific rail line in Southeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency personnel was called to Southeast 14th street and Southeast Hines Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of a train hitting a man who was walking along the railroad tracks.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
17-year-old swimmer dies at Fern Ridge Reservoir
A 17-year-old swimmer's body was found after he disappeared under the water at Fern Ridge Reservoir near Richardson Park Monday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is asking for help in finding a five-year-old boy who likely went missing Monday night. EPD say that Stellen River Swanson, 5, was reported missing this morning. Officials say the boy was reported missing by his mother, but it is not known exactly when he went missing.
KATU.com
Online child exploitation case involving 300 children results in 35 year sentence
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reports that on August 8, 2022, John Anthony DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, was sentenced to 1,027 months in prison related to an online child exploitation investigation which was reported to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2020.
hh-today.com
Two Albany ODOT projects: Why the delay
Work on two highway safety projects in Albany seems to have stalled. The reason will sound familiar. Here’s what a reader asked this week: “Do you think you could find out why there is the lengthy work stoppage on the ODOT projects on Pacific & Airport Way and Waverly & Santiam? Sure would appreciate it.”
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
Oregon man has $25K stolen in wire fraud, Chase Bank recovers money after KOIN 6 inquiry
KOIN 6 News helped a viewer get his money back after pressing Chase Bank about an unauthorized fraudulent wire transfer that stole $25,000 from a man in Salem.
cityofsalem.net
Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges
Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
2 found dead in Oregon City, suspicious death investigation underway
Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths after a man and woman were reportedly found dead in an Oregon City apartment on Thursday.
hereisoregon.com
Like that 1908 American Foursquare on Albany’s historic home tour? It’s for sale
Organizers of the Historic Interior Home Tour in Albany keep the destinations a secret until the morning of the event. This year, on July 30, tour goers were able to see inside storied, century-old residences and downtown lofts. One stop was unique: The restored 1908 American Foursquare house at 808...
