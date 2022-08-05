McDonald's worker shot over food order has died

Read on www.wtvr.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Matthew Webb Vigil(Alecia Reid/CBS New York) Oftentimes, tragic events in this world are just so senseless. Easily one of the most senseless involves the shooting of a Mcdonald's worker. What was this worker shot for? According to witnesses, because of cold french fries.
Teen fatally shot, man wounded in double shooting on Queens street
Police are investigating a double shooting on a Queens street that left a teen dead and another man wounded Sunday evening, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops
Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
howafrica.com
UPDATE: McDonald’s Worker Shot Over Cold Fries Has Died And The Case Is Now Deemed A Homicide
The Brooklyn McDonald’s worker who was shot in the neck during a quarrel over cold fries has died, cops announced Friday, August 5. Matthew Webb, 23, “succumbed to his injuries” after he was shot Monday, August 1, outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant fast-food restaurant where he worked, the NYPD said.
NBC New York
Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims
An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
Man beaten with cooking pans, robbed in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are searching for the thieves who allegedly attacked a man with cooking pans and robbed him in Manhattan. The robbery happened on the Lower East Side near Ludlow and Rivington streets around 2 a.m. back on July 21, according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was approached by […]
Group of 8 steal $2.5K+ worth of electronics from LI Walmart, suspects sought
Eight people are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in products from a Long Island Walmart and threatening a store employee with a stun gun, authorities said Saturday.
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
Plainfield, NJ man who stabbed girlfriend 94 times wins appeal for new trial
PLAINFIELD — A new trial has been ordered for a New Jersey man sentenced to six decades in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend more than a decade ago. Anthony James was convicted of murder and weapons counts in the September 2011 slaying of 48-year-old Audrey Tanksley, who authorities said was stabbed 94 times in their Plainfield home. James, 61, asserted that Tanksley was the aggressor during an argument, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for just 45 minutes.
fox5ny.com
Lockdown lifted at The Mall at Bay Plaza after false active shooter report
NEW YORK - A lockdown at The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx has been lifted after reports of an active shooter were deemed unfounded. Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call of an active shooter at the mall at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say...
Widow of a man who died after more than 15 hours in police custody is suing the NYPD
The widow of a man who died from heart disease after spending more than 15 hours in police custody is suing the NYPD. John Grieco, 65, was pulled over for drunk driving on June 23, 2021 in Brooklyn’s Bath Beach neighborhood.
$5M in heroin, fentanyl seized from Bronx mill across from elementary school
Six men have been charged in connection with a large-scale heroin and fentanyl packaging mill in the Bronx, worth around $5 million, that officials said Monday was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts.
Police: Parks employee assaulted with chair at Brooklyn pool
NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."No arrests have been made.
