NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports

First safe disposal site for vape pens, e-cigarettes in NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County will be the first in New York State to accept vape pens, e-cigarettes and the liquids used in them for safe disposal. Experts say these items should never be thrown into the regular trash as the lithium inside these devices can pose serious health and environmental risks.
Hot for all, dry for most
Saturday August 6, 2022 — Temperatures soared into the upper 80s, even briefly touching 90 degrees at the ROC Airport, this afternoon. Humidity levels have also been very noticeable with dew points near 70 across the Finger Lakes and Western New York. This humid air mass, combined with weak mid-atmospheric lifting is what has spawned a number of scattered showers across the region Saturday afternoon.
John Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his campaign for a Senate seat against Republican Mehmet Oz with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on Aug. 12. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had to tone down his campaigning as...
Man killed in Wayne County motorcycle crash
Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a motorcycle collision in the Town of Arcadia Sunday night. that resulted in one fatality and one injured. Around 8:00 p.m. deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak was operating his motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road when he lost control of his bike and collided into a ditch. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle, a mailbox and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
