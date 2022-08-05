NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a motorcycle collision in the Town of Arcadia Sunday night. that resulted in one fatality and one injured. Around 8:00 p.m. deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak was operating his motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road when he lost control of his bike and collided into a ditch. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle, a mailbox and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO