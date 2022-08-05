Read on kduz.com
Vera Meyer
Vera Meyer, age 89, of Hopkins, Minnesota and formerly of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away August 6, 2022. Service will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Graveside Service will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Hutchinson. Reception to follow at Peace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis.
Mary Farrell
Mary Farrell, age 78, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota and formerly Victoria, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Victoria Parish Family in Victoria. Visitation held at the church from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 5, 2022 and Saturday one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.
Geraldine H. Hoernemann
Geraldine H. Hoernemann, age 95, of Glencoe, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
KDUZ Morning Devotion – Heavens Are Telling
Your Monday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Howard Anderson of Hunter’s Ridge Community Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Heavens Are Telling“
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Kandiyohi Co
(Learfield News Service/Kandiyohi County, MN) The mosquito species that carry West Nile virus are now in parts of Minnesota. The state’s first case was confirmed in a horse that died in Kandiyohi County. Minnesota Board of Animal Health veterinarian Doctor Brian Hoefs says, “we typically will work jointly with...
