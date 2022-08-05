Mary Farrell, age 78, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota and formerly Victoria, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Victoria Parish Family in Victoria. Visitation held at the church from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 5, 2022 and Saturday one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.

BELLE PLAINE, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO