North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.

live5news.com
New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: In downtown Charleston, solving one problem may solve another
We are pleased the city of Charleston and The Dewberry hotel have reached a legal settlement that will do several positive things, including allowing the hotel’s rooftop bar to remain open while giving neighbors assurances that the bar will adhere to 11 conditions a city zoning board set when permitting it to open. City Council approved the deal late last month, and it was signed last week.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. school security improvements ‘wish list’ to cost $60 mil
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An analysis of potential security improvements at the Charleston County School District would cost $59.2 million upfront with another $4.8 million in annual costs. District staff presented a “wish list” Monday of 10 items that would tighten security and shore up any potential gaps.
Parents protesting possible rezoning of Carolina Park Elementary
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed changes to the zoning for Carolina Park Elementary School in north Mount Pleasant have some parents fighting back. Jonathan Mars is one of the nearly 1,100 parents who have signed a petition asking CCSD leaders to not rezone the school. “There’s a failure of the district to address overcrowding […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston port completes a heavy lift that took 7 years
Seven years after the State Ports Authority embarked on a plan to replace the outdated 115-foot container cranes at Wando Welch Terminal with taller, more modern equipment, the final ship-to-shore cargo mover is now in place. Wando Welch now has a full complement of 15 cranes with 155 feet of...
The Post and Courier
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
The Post and Courier
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
Fort Sumter temporarily closed following discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A special opportunity unfolding in Georgetown
A 2016 study of Georgetown's industrial waterfront just south and east of its historic district recognized the huge potential for its redevelopment, saying any plan for the area should be aspirational and challenge the status quo and that the site “represents a historic opportunity for community planning in the broadest sense of that term — physically, economically, and socially.” It created a picture of the future for South Carolina’s third-oldest city that could be painted piece by piece.
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
GADSDEN, Mark, 51, of Wadmalaw Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston. GOREE, Elizabeth Hill, 96, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. SCHNEIDER, Elizabeth S., 95, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. STOCK, Janet Klemt, 88, of Charleston...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Soul Care Counseling opens in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
“To care for our souls is to allow the essence of ourselves, all that is good and beautiful and broken and hurting, to be discovered in order to be met with genuine love and empathetic care.”- Brittany Murray. Charleston’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling – led by LPC-A...
The Post and Courier
Upcoming Events/August
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of August. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
Charleston City Paper
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police responding to shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers are responding to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour is on scene. She says two vehicles are isolated with crime tape. One vehicle has three...
live5news.com
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
Nick Price sworn in as Charleston County deputy years after brain tumor diagnosis
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – His mission to help others continues: Nick Price, who was diagnosed with a nearly debilitating brain tumor at age 15, was sworn in as a deputy sheriff with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on August 3rd. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano told News 2 she was “energized and amazed” by […]
