Houston, TX

Texans coach Lovie Smith says OLs Tytus Howard, Kenyon Green 'out for a period of time'

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans will be without two pieces of their first-team offensive line for the short-term, according to coach Lovie Smith.

The Texans were without tackle Tytus Howard and rookie guard Kenyon Green on the sixth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

“They’re both out injury-wise,” Smith told reporters. “We don’t necessarily go over what the injury is, but both of them are out for a period of time. They don’t have season-ending injuries. They’ll be out for a period of time, and we expect to get them back shortly.”

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, Howard has tested positive for COVID-19.

Green spent his pre-draft preparation and portions of the offseason program recovering from a knee injury, although the Texans still do not have to specify injuries until the regular season.

The longer Howard and Green are out, the longer the first-team offensive line will have to wait to form better cohesion as they become the foundation for new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s run-first system.

