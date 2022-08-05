This New NASA Study May Help Predict Critical Details About Wildfires

Read on outsider.com
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic
On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas
A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’
A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils
Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.
One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
The Popigai Crater in Siberia has billions of carats of diamonds, making it one of the world's greatest diamond fields
An impact crater as enormous as Popigai Crater is one of the most well-documented on the planet. It was made when a large asteroid crashed into another one in Siberia 36 million years ago.
