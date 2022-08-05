Chico City Council approves to put public nuisance ordinance on November ballot

Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to over 2,500 customers in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - 9:19 p.m. UPDATE - Power has been restored to over 2,500 customers who went without power along Highway 32 between W. 8th St. and W. 3rd St., according to the PG&E Power outage map. Power was restored just after 9:15 p.m. The outage started at 7:14 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 5, 2022
During the week of Aug. 8, DWR and contractor staff continue work on the multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. Beginning Aug....
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Supervisor Bob Williams Censured – Tehama Unites Against Misogyny
Shout-out to Bill Cornelius, the Wednesday resident of my Saturday column space in the Red Bluff Daily News. His descriptions of all the local columnists were spot on, and I am happy he remembers our door knocking adventures as fondly as I do. Bill is a super funny guy with a dry delivery and superb timing. If you’ve never seen him emcee an event…what am I saying? If you live in Tehama County, you have. He’s the go-to guy around here and has volunteered countless hours at the State Theatre fighting off would-be contenders for his position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Chico firefighters finish third live burn training for new recruits
CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters wrapped up the third live burn for the fire training on Monday. Four new recruits have spent the past eight weeks learning everything they need to know to save homes and lives. They'll finish training on Aug. 19 so by Aug. 20 they'll be out...
actionnewsnow.com
Downtown art tours return in Chico
The Downtown Chico Art Tour was paused for about two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tours continue until early October. The Downtown Chico Art Tour was paused for about two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tours continue until early October.
actionnewsnow.com
Switch to drought-tolerant landscaping leading many people to local garden shop
CHICO, Calif. - Magnolia Gift and Garden in Chico has seen an increase in people opting to redo their lawns with drought-resistant plants as many Californians search for ways to cut back their water use. "It's a money saver and as you know California is running out of water so...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
mendofever.com
CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Arrest Tehama County Woman Suspected of Igniting Multiple Fires
The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers arrested a Tehama County woman in connection with...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
The stabbing victim said the suspect pulled his gun on him and demanded the victim to smoke meth. The stabbing victim said the suspect pulled his gun on him and demanded the victim to smoke meth.
krcrtv.com
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties: Listings for August 7th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
actionnewsnow.com
Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville
UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing suspect identified as convicted felon
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing in Chico on Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Officers said they also found multiple knives on him, a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Americas Best Value Inn. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman claims domestic dispute and false imprisonment during altercation that left man stabbed
UPDATE - The man involved in the fight was stabbed in the chest, Chico police said. Before he was rushed to the hospital Chico police claim a woman called dispatch saying she was involved in a domestic dispute while inside a car. That car was apparently traveling on the Skyway...
Comments / 1