ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kjas.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Two injured in crash near Kirbyville

Two men are undergoing treatment for injuries they received in a Monday afternoon crash in mid Jasper County. It happened shortly after 1:00 on U.S. Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that two southbound vehicles, a 1990 Toyota pickup on the...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Two people injured in three vehicle auto accident

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 190 and South Main Street here in Jasper. Police and firemen along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly noon when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
kjas.com

Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18 wheeler

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that a woman from Silsbee died in a tragic auto accident involving an 18 wheeled tractor trailer truck that occurred on Saturday between Lumberton and Silsbee on Highway 96. Troopers said a preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 1:00 p.m.; a...
SILSBEE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livingston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, TX
City
Livingston, TX
Livingston, TX
Accidents
Polk County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Woodville, TX
Polk County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kjas.com

Volunteer FD’s fought wildfires on Monday

Two volunteer fire departments had to fight wildfires on Monday. Both the Angelina River and Lake Rayburn Fire Departments battled an early afternoon blaze along County Road 061 between Recreational Road 255 and the Westwood Community. They were finally able to contain it with help from the Texas A&M Forest...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Local police investigate stolen catalytic convertors

Jasper Police are investigating the theft of catalytic convertors from several different vehicles that were sitting on a parking lot of a shopping center at 760 South Wheeler Street here in Jasper. Officers say the vehicles have been parked there for some time and on Saturday someone discovered that the...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports 08/05/22 to 08/07/22

DABILL, MATTHEW CALEB 36 M W Buna, TX 77612 8/5/2022 1:04 AM. MANSFIELD, DESTINY LYNETTE 26 F B JASPER, TX 75951 8/5/2022 9:12 AM. MOSS, ARTHUR AUSTIN 25 M W BUNA, TX 77612 8/5/2022 11:59 AM. OOC FM19-0090J4;JC35855. FTA / HARASSMENT-REPEATED ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION. ~. WAALEE, LABIB AUBDULLAH 41 M B...
BUNA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc
thevindicator.com

A message from Cleveland PD Chief Broussard about school traffic safety

Most school districts in the area are ready to start the school year, motorist are asked to be vigilant of children walking along the streets. During the morning hours, drivers will be seeing school buses stopped while students are loading the buses. In the evenings, the buses will be stopped unloading students. Always use caution when near or around buses.
CLEVELAND, TX
kjas.com

Orange County Constable tries to save a life

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS

An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene.
WALLER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Man arrested on numerous charges

WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
WARREN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #3

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy