ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop

By Steve Garrison sgarrison@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 6

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

this begro need to stop crying and blame shifting his failure on everyone but himself. Man up and accept the responsibility and consequences of you action . We know what you did

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Post and Courier

Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are continuing to search for the person responsible for injuring two people late Monday afternoon near a stretch of restaurants and hotels. Investigators responded to the area of Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road where shots were reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Law Enforcement#The Sheriff S Office
live5news.com

Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-95 multi-vehicle crash injures five in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County resulted in numerous injuries Monday morning. According to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash, which involved six vehicles, happened on Interstate 95 southbound just after 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 59. Witness accounts say a southbound vehicle veered off the interstate, […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arrest made following auto-pedestrian crash on Hwy 78

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and another is in the hospital following an automotive vs pedestrian crash on Highway 78 Sunday morning. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Place. CCSO reported that a Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Highway […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins

SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

GADSDEN, Mark, 51, of Wadmalaw Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston. GOREE, Elizabeth Hill, 96, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. SCHNEIDER, Elizabeth S., 95, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. STOCK, Janet Klemt, 88, of Charleston...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

VIDEO: Waterspouts seen along Charleston coast

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple waterspouts were spotted Sunday along the Charleston coast. Most reports came in between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. from Edisto up to Folly Beach, and a few off Sullivan’s Island. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed Sunday near Charleston, but said there were no reports […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds

A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes lanes on Folly Rd eastbound near George Griffith

UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound. Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy