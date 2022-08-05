North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO