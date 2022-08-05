Mary Jarrell Fontenot passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022 in Jasper, Texas at the age of 70. Born on October 15, 1951 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, she attended and graduated from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education. While living in Lake Charles, she met the love of her life, Michael Dane Fontenot, with whom she later moved to Humble, Texas, where they spent more than 40 years before moving to Jasper, Texas.

