Bobby George Boren
Bobby George Boren, 83 of Kirbyville passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Mid Jefferson Extended Care in Beaumont. Funeral service will be 11 am Friday, Agust 12, 2022 at First Assembly of God in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, August 11 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home.
Mary Jarrell Fontenot
Mary Jarrell Fontenot passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022 in Jasper, Texas at the age of 70. Born on October 15, 1951 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, she attended and graduated from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education. While living in Lake Charles, she met the love of her life, Michael Dane Fontenot, with whom she later moved to Humble, Texas, where they spent more than 40 years before moving to Jasper, Texas.
Arrest Reports 08/05/22 to 08/07/22
DABILL, MATTHEW CALEB 36 M W Buna, TX 77612 8/5/2022 1:04 AM. MANSFIELD, DESTINY LYNETTE 26 F B JASPER, TX 75951 8/5/2022 9:12 AM. MOSS, ARTHUR AUSTIN 25 M W BUNA, TX 77612 8/5/2022 11:59 AM. OOC FM19-0090J4;JC35855. FTA / HARASSMENT-REPEATED ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION. ~. WAALEE, LABIB AUBDULLAH 41 M B...
Jasper held first football practice at midnight
Other high schools have done it for years, but for Jasper it was a first. New Head Football Coach Kendrick Crumedy held a midnight football practice on Saturday, which was the first day that the UIL allows high school football teams to begin organized and supervised workouts. Calling it "Midnight...
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
Volunteer FD’s fought wildfires on Monday
Two volunteer fire departments had to fight wildfires on Monday. Both the Angelina River and Lake Rayburn Fire Departments battled an early afternoon blaze along County Road 061 between Recreational Road 255 and the Westwood Community. They were finally able to contain it with help from the Texas A&M Forest...
Two injured in crash near Kirbyville
Two men are undergoing treatment for injuries they received in a Monday afternoon crash in mid Jasper County. It happened shortly after 1:00 on U.S. Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that two southbound vehicles, a 1990 Toyota pickup on the...
Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18 wheeler
The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that a woman from Silsbee died in a tragic auto accident involving an 18 wheeled tractor trailer truck that occurred on Saturday between Lumberton and Silsbee on Highway 96. Troopers said a preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 1:00 p.m.; a...
The season has begun
The Jasper Bulldogs are scheduled to begin organized practice for the upcoming football season on Monday, but as everyone knows until the hitting begins the high school football season has not truly begun. So, at 12:01 AM Saturday morning Jasper Head Coach, Kendrick Crumedy, his coaching staff and all the Dawgs suited up in full pads and began to do some hitting.
Two people injured in three vehicle auto accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 190 and South Main Street here in Jasper. Police and firemen along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly noon when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
Local police investigate stolen catalytic convertors
Jasper Police are investigating the theft of catalytic convertors from several different vehicles that were sitting on a parking lot of a shopping center at 760 South Wheeler Street here in Jasper. Officers say the vehicles have been parked there for some time and on Saturday someone discovered that the...
Gib Lewis inmate dies from suicide, 39 days after guard committed suicide
An inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit near Woodville has died as a result of what investigators believe is a case of suicide. This comes just 39 days after a guard at the same facility died in a case of suicide. The only information released about the inmate was...
