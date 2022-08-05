ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Immune boosting benefits of tuberculosis vaccine seen in infants more than a year after vaccination

By Murdoch Children's Research Institute
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuberculosis#Immune System#Trained Immunity#Africa#Bcg#The Prevention Of Allergy
MedicalXpress

Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose safe for immunocompromised

A fourth dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine seems safe for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years or older, according to research published in the July 15 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Anne M. Hause, Ph.D., from the CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Allergy
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging

Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC

A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
The Independent

Fauci says past Covid infection does little to protect against new variant

Infections of Covid-19 that were contracted during earlier waves will provide little to no protection against the current subvariant, BA.5, dominating US cases, Dr Anthony Fauci said.“Omicron as a broad category has been particularly problematic,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Tuesday during a White House briefing on the spread of a variant that now accounts for more than 60 per cent of cases in the country.“Each successive variant has a bit of a transmission advantage over the prior one,” Dr Fauci said, adding that if you were a person who contracted the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy