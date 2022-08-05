Read on www.wsmv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSMV
Missing children out of Rutherford County found safe
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the young boy and girl missing from Murfreesboro have been found safe and the man who allegedly took them is in custody. TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black early Monday morning. They...
WSMV
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
fox17.com
Parents call for safer roads after Rutherford County student killed near bus stop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County parents are calling for change after a student was struck and killed by a car near a bus stop Friday morning on East Main Street. Friday was Rutherford County’s first day of school. Abigail Cuesta said she was driving on E. Main...
WSMV
Investigators look for cause of fire at new Sumner County courthouse
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Sumner County Courthouse under construction on Sunday night. The Gallatin Fire Department said Monday the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation. Flames and smoke fuming into the sky was the view anyone could...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro police searching for man who was last seen leaving for a hike
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ underway in Cheatham County
To combat the influx of narcotics and contraband, Cheatham Officers enacted Operation Zero Tolerance this weekend. The idea is simple—Aggressive traffic enforcement in the eastern part of the county, targeting anything and everything that might be illegal.
WSMV
McMinnville woman killed in car crash
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
fox17.com
Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Killed In A Fatal Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
A fatal crash was reported to the Police on Saturday on Wallace Road near Antioch. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. when Jesus Ledezma-Trejo crashed into a parked Ford F-150 in the 200 block of [..]
MTSU baseball head coach arrested for DUI in Murfreesboro
James Toman, 60, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. for driving under the influence. He was released from jail a few hours later.
1 Student Killed In A Fatal Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
The Murfreesboro Police was called after a fatal crash led to the killing of one student from Rutherford County Schools. The incident occurred on Friday morning. According to the Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred on [..]
WSMV
WSMV4 Investigates: “Uptick” in women stalked by new technology in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The assistant District Attorney overseeing domestic violence cases in Davidson County says she’s seeing an “uptick” in cases in which women are being stalked by new technology. WSMV4 Investigates obtained police reports showing how women have been stalked by men who used various technology...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication
A man has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication stemming from a deadly crash Saturday evening that killed his passenger.
Smithville woman missing more than a month
Family and friends of Brittany Ann Miller hope to find her safe after she disappeared from her Smithville home July 4, 2022.
WSMV
Metro Nashville PD detectives investigating fatal shooting at bar in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department have been investigating a fatal shooting. On Sunday around 4:15 a.m. 25-year-old Jalen Cooke was shot and killed outside of House of Legends on Jefferson Street. Cooke left the bar with two other people when a white sedan pulled...
WSMV
Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
WSMV
Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
WSMV
Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a property where a decomposed body was found off Trammel Lane Saturday morning. Officials said there is no indication at this time of the gender, age, or cause of death due to the high level of decomposition. The...
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting at apartments in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly involved in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Police are searching for 31-year-old Tyrone McGee who is wanted for the murder of Timothy Hodge, 33, at...
WSMV
Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
Comments / 0