ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Missing children out of Rutherford County found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the young boy and girl missing from Murfreesboro have been found safe and the man who allegedly took them is in custody. TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black early Monday morning. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Investigators look for cause of fire at new Sumner County courthouse

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Sumner County Courthouse under construction on Sunday night. The Gallatin Fire Department said Monday the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation. Flames and smoke fuming into the sky was the view anyone could...
GALLATIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Accidents
City
Murfreesboro, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

McMinnville woman killed in car crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Traffic Accident#Rutherford Boulevard#Twin Oak Drive#Rutherford County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSMV

Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a property where a decomposed body was found off Trammel Lane Saturday morning. Officials said there is no indication at this time of the gender, age, or cause of death due to the high level of decomposition. The...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
GALLATIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy