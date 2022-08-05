Woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash pleads not guilty

Read on wchstv.com
Juvenile, 17, receives maximum sentence in fatal Kanawha County shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 17-year-old charged in a fatal shooting in Kanawha County has received the maximum sentence. On Monday, Eli Nelson was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to 15 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge. He will be resentenced as an adult in January after turning 18.
One person in custody after pursuit, crash in Jackson County, dispatchers say
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update, 8/8/22 8:40 p.m.: Jackson County deputies have released the name of the man accused of leading them on a chase that ended in a crash. Deputies said Eric Charles Liotti, of Parkersburg, is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle after a lengthy and dangerous chase.
State Police: Man fatally shot by teenager in Wayne County
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 14-year-old fatally shot a man during a domestic violence incident Sunday evening in Wayne County, state police said. Ermal Mullins III, 37, was found dead on the porch of a Fort Gay residence by investigators, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.
Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-77 South lanes in Sissonville area
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 8/08/22. Metro 911 said all southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area reopened Monday morning after an earlier multi-vehicle crash. At least one person was injured in the wreck, dispatchers said. ORIGINAL STORY. Dispatchers said southbound lanes of Interstate...
Police: Woman hospitalized after being shot with BB gun in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency service workers responded to a shooting incident in Charleston Saturday evening. Dispatchers report a female victim was transported from the scene to receive medical attention after being shot with a BB gun by a minor. Charleston police said the injuries do not appear to...
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
Man arrested in connection to Charleston West Side shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Monday night left one person dead. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. They say he is being charged with wanton endangerment. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. […]
Kanawha County lawmaker Larry Pack named as senior adviser for Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County lawmaker will be joining West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration as a senior adviser. Larry Pack, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 35 representing Kanawha County, will resign from his legislative role and work for the administration, according to a news release Monday from the Governor’s Office.
City of Charleston receives $1 million to create crisis intervention team
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has received $1 million with help from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's office to start a new program aimed at helping West Virginians with mental illness. Finding ways to help people who are struggling with mental illness or substance abuse has been...
Eyewitness News production manager and director retires after 40 years of service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — This is a difficult yet rewarding day for us here at Eyewitness News. Saturday we have to say goodbye to a co-worker, but much more than that, it's also farewell to a friend. Production manager and director Roger Kissinger brings the curtain down on a career spanning four decades.
Manna Meal's 'bean stringin'' event returns to Capitol Market
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WCHS) — Grab a bag and string some beans for a good cause. Manna Meal held its 12th annual bean stringin' event Saturday at the Capitol Market to provide people of all ages a chance to support local farmers and community members. Amy Wolfe serves as the...
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 12): Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Hurricane Redskins have been a force in the high school football ranks for the past few seasons but with a change at the head coaching position, will they continue their winning ways, or possibly do even better?. Donnie Mays enters his first year as...
