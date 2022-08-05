Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect in Charleston shooting taken into custody on separate charges
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A suspect sought in connection with a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex over the weekend was taken into custody overnight on separate charges. Timothy Holmes, 29, Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with obstruction by South Charleston police about 4 a.m., according to a...
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his brother with shovel
ALUM CREEK. W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:11 p.m., 8/9/22. A man is behind bars accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel in Alum Creek Tuesday evening. It happened on Sand Plant Road about 7:30 p.m.. Court documents said Chase Lilly admitted to stabbing Justin Lilly with the shovel.
Two-vehicle crash closes Rt. 2 in Cabell County on Wednesday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said Route 2 in Cabell County is closed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. A crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck near the 7000 block of Ohio River Road, also known as Rt. 2, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The road was shut down in both directions.
Four arrested after high-speed chase, drugs found in Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A high-speed chase in Lawrence County, Kentucky, resulted in four people being arrested on various charges, deputies said. Larry Joel Maynard, Michael May, Rachel Mills and Charles Hensley all face charges after deputies said they initially observed a vehicle driven by May pass in a no passing zone on KY 32, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Mason County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in armed robbery
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery overnight in Mason County, dispatchers said. The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hot Spot Café on Huntington Road in Gallipolis Ferry. No injuries were reported. This story will be...
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Capital High School student
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Capital High School student that happened last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was set to stand trial for the murder of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18, on Monday but a last minute plea hearing was called late Wednesday afternoon.
One person in custody after pursuit, crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:40 p.m., 8/8/22. Jackson County deputies have released the name of the man accused of leading them on a chase that ended in a crash. Deputies said Eric Charles Liotti, of Parkersburg, is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle after a lengthy...
Juvenile, 17, receives maximum sentence in fatal Kanawha County shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 17-year-old charged in a fatal shooting in Kanawha County has received the maximum sentence. On Monday, Eli Nelson was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to 15 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge. He will be resentenced as an adult in January after turning 18.
Man accused of killing three officers, injuring others in Ky. shootout pleads not guilty
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man accused of killing three officers and wounding several others during a shootout in Floyd County, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty Monday, court officials said. Lance Storz, 49, is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the June 30 shootout in Allen,...
State Police: Man fatally shot by teenager in Wayne County
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 14-year-old fatally shot a man during a domestic violence incident Sunday evening in Wayne County, state police said. Ermal Mullins III, 37, was found dead on the porch of a Fort Gay residence by investigators, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.
Mingo man cited for having gun in carry-on bag at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man was cited after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, federal officials said. Transportation Security Administration officers on Monday who were looking at an X-ray machine spotted a .380-caliber handgun loaded with...
Multi-vehicle crash, including a KRT bus, snarls traffic on I-77/64 split
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Traffic was snarled at the Interstate 64 and Interstate 77 split early Tuesday morning after a KRT bus and several cars crashed. Lanes reopened about 8 a.m. Dispatchers said no on was on the bus at the time. It was unclear if there were any...
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
DOH: Bids accepted for major Hal Greer Boulevard renovation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Tuesday for a massive road project designed to improve a large portion of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The project calls for realigning intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new...
Woman who worked at Kanawha County Clerk's Office accused of embezzling more than $21,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman who worked in the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office has been charged after she was accused of taking more than $21,000 that residents had paid in back taxes and using it for her own personal use. Elizabeth Marie Samson, 44,...
Kanawha County adds another COVID-19 death Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported another COVID-19-related death Tuesday as the county inches closer to 700 deaths during the pandemic. The county added the death of a vaccinated 72-year-old man who’d received two booster shots as its 694th virus-related death, according to the...
Owner, operator of cemetery responds to concerns about conditions at mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A representative of a company that owns and operates a cemetery in Eastern Kanawha County said the company has been working to make repairs to a mausoleum that some visitors have raised concerns about. The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London has been...
COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The death of an 83-year-old unvaccinated man pushed the county’s death toll from the virus to 693, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The man died on July 30. Officials also reported...
Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
