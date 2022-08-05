ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

wchstv.com

Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his brother with shovel

ALUM CREEK. W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:11 p.m., 8/9/22. A man is behind bars accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel in Alum Creek Tuesday evening. It happened on Sand Plant Road about 7:30 p.m.. Court documents said Chase Lilly admitted to stabbing Justin Lilly with the shovel.
ALUM CREEK, WV
wchstv.com

Two-vehicle crash closes Rt. 2 in Cabell County on Wednesday

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said Route 2 in Cabell County is closed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. A crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck near the 7000 block of Ohio River Road, also known as Rt. 2, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The road was shut down in both directions.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Four arrested after high-speed chase, drugs found in Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A high-speed chase in Lawrence County, Kentucky, resulted in four people being arrested on various charges, deputies said. Larry Joel Maynard, Michael May, Rachel Mills and Charles Hensley all face charges after deputies said they initially observed a vehicle driven by May pass in a no passing zone on KY 32, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Mason County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in armed robbery

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery overnight in Mason County, dispatchers said. The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hot Spot Café on Huntington Road in Gallipolis Ferry. No injuries were reported. This story will be...
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Capital High School student

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Capital High School student that happened last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was set to stand trial for the murder of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18, on Monday but a last minute plea hearing was called late Wednesday afternoon.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

One person in custody after pursuit, crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:40 p.m., 8/8/22. Jackson County deputies have released the name of the man accused of leading them on a chase that ended in a crash. Deputies said Eric Charles Liotti, of Parkersburg, is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle after a lengthy...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

State Police: Man fatally shot by teenager in Wayne County

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 14-year-old fatally shot a man during a domestic violence incident Sunday evening in Wayne County, state police said. Ermal Mullins III, 37, was found dead on the porch of a Fort Gay residence by investigators, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wchstv.com

DOH: Bids accepted for major Hal Greer Boulevard renovation in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Tuesday for a massive road project designed to improve a large portion of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The project calls for realigning intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County adds another COVID-19 death Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported another COVID-19-related death Tuesday as the county inches closer to 700 deaths during the pandemic. The county added the death of a vaccinated 72-year-old man who’d received two booster shots as its 694th virus-related death, according to the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The death of an 83-year-old unvaccinated man pushed the county’s death toll from the virus to 693, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The man died on July 30. Officials also reported...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
CHARLESTON, WV

