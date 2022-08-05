When do DC-area students head back to school?

Read on wtop.com
Related
WTOP
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. Leaders at the two universities can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students...
Washingtonian.com
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/8-8/14: Dance Parties, Watercolor Classes, and a Sausage-and-Beer Festival
Go for gold. Get creative and hit the water at the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Regatta (Sat, free, Reston). If you’re looking for a drier race for a cause, try out the Run for Abortion Rights (Mon, free, Cardozo). Dance it out. Celebrate the first anniversary of the Smithsonian...
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
wmar2news
Maryland State Fair Advance Tickets
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM,Md — As the summer brings itself to an end, the fun continues. Starting Thursday August 25th, the Maryland State Fair will be open for all to attend. This year the fair will add 9 extra days to its stay. The regular time for the fair will come to an end Sunday August 28th. Guest however will have the opportunity to visit the fair a few more times after the beginning of September.
WTOP
DC police identify teen whose body was found in the Potomac River
D.C. Police have identified the teenager whose body was recovered from the Potomac River early Friday morning. Ceph Christie, 17, of Northeast D.C., was recovered after witnesses said he was attempting to swim to a loose, small boat before disappearing. The incident happened near Thompson’s Boat House. D.C. Fire,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
WTOP
Md. hospitals face ‘most critical staffing shortage in recent memory,’ report finds
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are struggling to cope with a significant shortage of nurses and the problem is certain to get worse if steps aren’t taken to recruit newcomers to the profession and retain existing workers, according to a new report.
ExpressCare offers 'test-to-treat' program for Maryland community
Following COVID-19's peak and variant surges earlier this year, state and federal regulations have relaxed. The vaccination rate in Maryland is high, and morbidity has lessened compared to early in the pandemic. People have become less vigilant as a result, and unfortunately, COVID positivity rates are rising."Transmission has risen because the strains are more transmissible and less virulent," says Jonathan Thierman, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer for LifeBridge Health Partners, which operates ExpressCare, an urgent care center chain in Maryland. "Viruses mutate over time and as they evolve, they become more contagious and less dangerous. We've moved in a predictable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
DC’s Funk Parade returns in-person and for a good cause
After a short time away, the eighth annual D.C. Funk Parade returned in person Saturday, bringing the funk back to U Street. The Funk Parade and concert series featured several stages, along with stops at the African American Civil War Memorial and the Reeves Center. Various genres from funk, hip-hop...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
Washingtonian.com
DC’s Most Highly-Anticipated Neighborhood is Finally Here
When looking for a new apartment, one word often comes to mind: compromise. Compromising square footage in order to live in a key location, sacrificing an urban lifestyle to be in closer proximity to green space, prioritizing certain amenities over others because no one building can have it all. Enter...
Bay Net
NAS Pax River Changing HPCON Amid Rising COVID Cases In Southern Maryland
PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — NAS Patuxent River will transition from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Alpha to HPCON Bravo effective 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. NAS Patuxent River makes the move as a result of rising COVID cases throughout Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. HPCONs are protocols for...
WTOP
DC area trails national average for equity-rich homeowners
Home values have risen for 124 consecutive months — more than 10 years — and the gains have accelerated in recent years. That, and keeping up with monthly mortgage payments, has put a lot of wealth on paper for homeowners. A record 48.1% of homeowners with a mortgage...
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Nottingham MD
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
Comments / 0