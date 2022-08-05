Read on www.recorderonline.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women's title
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then,...
ESPN
'Emotional,' motivated Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought, tops Yoshihito Nishioka at Citi Open
WASHINGTON -- As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then, catching himself, the Wimbledon...
Russia in 'Tremendous' Military Difficulty in Ukraine War: Lange
German lawmaker Nico Lange said Saturday that significant aid from overseas has changed the power dynamic in the ongoing conflict.
BBC
Cameron Norrie to face Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final
British number one Cameron Norrie reached the Los Cabos Open final in Mexico after overcoming Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 3-6 6-3. Defending champion Norrie will next face world number one Daniil Medvedev, who beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. It was Norrie's first win against his Canadian opponent, who hit 17 aces to...
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Suddenly consistent Kyrgios moves into Citi Open final
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long eluded him, reaching a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open on Saturday night. Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, has adjusted well to the hot, humid conditions at this hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. He won an uncharacteristic 24-shot rally on Ymer’s serve to go ahead 5-4 in the first-set tiebreak and served it out from there. In the second set, Krygios secured the only service break of the match on a cross-court half-volley from no-man’s land to move ahead 5-3. “He’s an incredible athlete and I really wasn’t expecting him to be that fast,” Kyrgios said. “Maybe next time I might have a couple different tactics when I play him, maybe not to try and out-rally him, maybe come forward a little bit more. But it was a tough-fought semifinal and I’m just happy to be in the final once again.”
AOL Corp
Ex-Cat wins doubles title, teen star breaks through at Lexington’s pro tennis tournament
A former University of Kentucky women’s tennis star was among the winners this weekend at Lexington’s annual pro tennis tournament. Aldila Sutjiadi — who was born in Indonesia and spent four years with the UK tennis team from 2013 to 2017 — won the women’s doubles title alongside former Australian Open champion Kateryna Bondarenko as part of the Lexington Challenger, which is the only ATP Challenger/United States Tennis Association pro circuit event held in Kentucky.
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships have sailed from Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports.
ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios wins in Washington for second time
Nick Kyrgios of Australia captured the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., for the second time with a 6-4, 6-3 win
Top-ranked Medvedev set to defend title in Montreal
MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked and defending champion Daniil Medvedev wasn’t bothered by the frustrating delays due to rain Monday at the National Bank Open. It’s one of the perks of his top ranking in men’s singles. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won’t play his opening match until Wednesday.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Moscow suspends US inspections of nuclear arsenal; Ukraine reports intense shelling in Donbas
Ukraine says it arrested Russian intelligence agents planning to carry out three murders; Russia says sanctions mean it won’t restart arms inspection program
U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Federal U.S. prosecutors have been authorized to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's $90 million private jet as the United States continues to ratchet up the pressure on the Kremlin to end its war in Ukraine. The Justice Department said Monday that it has secured a seizure...
Serena Williams tastes victory again at Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first match in over a year, pushing her way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Nuria
