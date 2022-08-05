ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

BBC

Cameron Norrie to face Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final

British number one Cameron Norrie reached the Los Cabos Open final in Mexico after overcoming Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 3-6 6-3. Defending champion Norrie will next face world number one Daniil Medvedev, who beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. It was Norrie's first win against his Canadian opponent, who hit 17 aces to...
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
The Associated Press

Suddenly consistent Kyrgios moves into Citi Open final

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long eluded him, reaching a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open on Saturday night. Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, has adjusted well to the hot, humid conditions at this hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. He won an uncharacteristic 24-shot rally on Ymer’s serve to go ahead 5-4 in the first-set tiebreak and served it out from there. In the second set, Krygios secured the only service break of the match on a cross-court half-volley from no-man’s land to move ahead 5-3. “He’s an incredible athlete and I really wasn’t expecting him to be that fast,” Kyrgios said. “Maybe next time I might have a couple different tactics when I play him, maybe not to try and out-rally him, maybe come forward a little bit more. But it was a tough-fought semifinal and I’m just happy to be in the final once again.”
AOL Corp

Ex-Cat wins doubles title, teen star breaks through at Lexington’s pro tennis tournament

A former University of Kentucky women’s tennis star was among the winners this weekend at Lexington’s annual pro tennis tournament. Aldila Sutjiadi ⁠— who was born in Indonesia and spent four years with the UK tennis team from 2013 to 2017 — won the women’s doubles title alongside former Australian Open champion Kateryna Bondarenko as part of the Lexington Challenger, which is the only ATP Challenger/United States Tennis Association pro circuit event held in Kentucky.
The Associated Press

Top-ranked Medvedev set to defend title in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked and defending champion Daniil Medvedev wasn’t bothered by the frustrating delays due to rain Monday at the National Bank Open. It’s one of the perks of his top ranking in men’s singles. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won’t play his opening match until Wednesday.
