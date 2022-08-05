Matt Cardona Will Make His In-Ring Return At NWA 74

Read on 411mania.com
411mania.com
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her
In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below. CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle:...
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts to Karrion Kross Attack, Preview Clips for Lex Luger Episode of Biography: WWE Legends
– As noted on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was assaulted by a returning Karrion Kross. After the show, McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the attack. McIntyre wrote, “Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…”
411mania.com
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
411mania.com
Carmella Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event
Carmella looks to have been possibly injured at last night’s WWE live event in South Carolina. The company was in North Charleston for a live event on Saturday night and Carmella faced Bianca Belair in a Raw Women’s Championship match. As noted by Twitter user @sashasliv (seen below), Carmella appeared to be injured after a referee threw up the “X” sign when she was hit in the head in the corner. The apparent injury came when Belair tried to back flip over Carmella, according to the report.
411mania.com
Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling
PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on Plans for Karrion Kross’ WWE Return
– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to WWE last night on SmackDown, which saw Kross assault top title contender Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select has more details on Kross’ return that took place last night. According to Fightful’s report, there was a specific pitch within...
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
411mania.com
Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals
– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes
– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.7.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring a Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, plus more. The show took place in Fayetteville, North Carolina and you can see the results below, courtesy of 411 reader Zach:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka. *...
411mania.com
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
411mania.com
WWE NXT UK Stars Will Be Headed To The US For NXT Soon
PWInsider reports that several wrestlers from the WWE NXT UK brand will be coming to the US to make appearances on NXT. They are all set to arrive in Florida later this month. The names being discussed backstage include Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey).
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Targeting Location For 2023 Royal Rumble
WWE has reportedly settled on a potential location for the 2023 Royal Rumble. PWInsider reports that the word at WWE HQ over the past week that the company is looking at San Antonio, Texas for the PPV. The event has been held several times at the Alamodome, most recently in...
411mania.com
World Heavyweight Title Match Set For MLW Super Series
Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Super Series next month. MLW announced on Monday that Hammerstone will defend his title against Bandido, who will be representing AAA, at the September 18th show in Norcross, Georgia. MLW also confirmed that AAA will be part of the...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.6.22: Liv Morgan Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night in North Charleston, South Carolina with Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown Women’s Title and more. You can check out results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. *...
411mania.com
List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, Note On Liv Morgan’s Injury
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and Smackdown, the first following this year’s Summerslam. In the report is a note about Liv Morgan’s arm injury, which is a work. The arm brace was provided by the company’s prop department.
411mania.com
Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
The finals of the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament are set for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on New Japan World:. * STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels...
411mania.com
Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately
Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Discusses His Priorities For WWE Candidates In Tryouts
WWE conducted some tryouts during SummerSlam week for prospective talent. This was the first tryout since Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepped in as co-CEOs of the company and Triple H was assigned as Head of Creative. Paul Heyman was also added to Triple H’s team and spoke to Bleacher Report about his involvement and his priorities for talent during tryouts. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Booker T Didn’t Like Faked Heart Attack Spot During Ric Flair’s Last Match
Booker T was among those who didn’t love the spot during Ric Flair’s Last Match where the Nature Boy faked a heart attack for a cheap shot on his opponent. At last Sunday’s PPV, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and Flair pretended to be suffering from a heart attack while on the outside to lure Lethal into an eye poke. Flair has a pacemaker due to some serious health issues over the past couple years, and the spot garnered some criticism online which Booker T agreed with on his Hall of Fame podcast.
