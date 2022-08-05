USD 383 administrator reflects on special education's value amid staffing needs

Andrea Tiede serves as the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s executive director of special services, at a time when special education teachers are in high demand throughout the state. Staff photo by Michael Neary

Andrea Tiede had wanted to be a teacher for years, but it was only after beginning her career that she decided to focus on special education.

“I wanted to be a teacher desperately,” said Tiede, who earned a master’s degree in special education from Kansas State University. “And I found the path that was right for me.”