Sasha Banks Makes First Tweet After WWE Suspension, Hypes Upcoming Appearance

PWMania
Backstage News on Lacey Evans Being Pulled from SmackDown and Her WWE Status
Originally, Aliyah was supposed to take on Lacey Evans on July 29, 2022’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE stated that Evans was not “medically cleared” to compete, and Shotzi was chosen as Aliyah’s replacement opponent. Evans isn’t currently part of WWE’s creative plans, and Fightful Select...
Popculture
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
A former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
wrestlinginc.com
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
411mania.com
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her
In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below. CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle:...
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Sporting New Hairstyle Ahead Of Reported WWE Return
Over the last couple of months, more and more info has come out about the ongoing situation inside WWE involving Sasha Banks and Naomi. As previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the company after creative differences back in May, and the two haven’t been seen on television since.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW
Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor will square off in a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. This is the latest chapter in the feud between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day. At SummerSlam, Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day in a no disqualification match after Edge’s former faction members were disqualified due to his interference.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
PWMania
Sasha Banks To Have New Look Upon Rumored Return To WWE (Photos)
It looks like “The Boss” will be sporting a new look if-and-when she returns in front of the WWE Universe. As noted, WWE announced on Friday night the start of a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions that will kick off with this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
PWMania
Carmella Injured at WWE Live Event
Fans at the live event in North Charleston, South Carolina are reporting that Carmella appeared to have been hurt during her match, though WWE has not yet confirmed this. In a Triple Threat Match, Bianca Belair faced off against Asuka and Carmella to defend her RAW Women’s Championship. However, early in the match, Carmella was sidelined due to an incident.
411mania.com
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
Roman Reigns hasn’t been pinned since 2019. The person who did it may surprise you.
Most wrestling fans know Roman Reigns is in the midst of a title run like few others in recent memory. Not only does he hold both of WWE’s top men’s titles, the WWE World Championship and WWE Universal Championship, he’s been in possession of the latter title for more than 700 days — a record for 21st century WWE title reigns and one of the top five of all time. RelatedWhere does Roman Reigns rank among the longest WWE title reigns of all time? It stands to reason, then, that Reigns has a pretty good record during that time. He won the...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Has Erased Yet Another Backstage Connection To Vince McMahon
He really is gone. Last month, Vince McMahon officially retired from WWE in one of the biggest stories in wrestling history. McMahon led the company for the better part of forty years and has been the driving force behind everything WWE has done. Such a change is going to take some time to get used to, but now another McMahon related change has taken place behind the scenes.
411mania.com
Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling
PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
