Cincinnati, OH

NBC Sports

Jon Gruden’s agent decries “hit job,” believes Gruden will coach again

On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
NBC Sports

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed

Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
NBC Sports

Why Lance looks 'different' to Bryant Young in 49ers camp

When the 49ers reported to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp this summer, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bryant Young was there to meet and greet a few of the team's current players. Young previously met quarterback Trey Lance at a fundraising golf event last year in Carmel....
NBC Sports

NFLPA floats notion of Deshaun Watson playing Week One, but it remains highly unlikely

As the NFL’s appeal, to the NFL, of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads toward an “expedited” (by rule) resolution, the NFL Players Association seems to be trying to create any leverage that it can for a settlement. This effort includes floating the notion to some in the media that Watson could actually play in Week One against the Panthers, if/when a federal lawsuit is filed — and if/when a federal judge finds that Watson should be permitted to play while the litigation proceeds.
NBC Sports

Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through

During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
NBC Sports

Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy resigns after using offensive language

A day after Oklahoma assistant head coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post,...
ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is looking to stay healthy in 2022 and lead his team to the playoffs after tearing his ACL in Week 8 of last season. While he has been trucking along in training camp so far, the signal-caller was handed a setback on Monday. Per John DeShazier, Winston tweaked his […] The post Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?

It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
NBC Sports

Justin Tucker ends Ravens practice early with clutch field goal

Ravens coach John Harbaugh found a fun way to put pressure on kicker Justin Tucker at practice on Friday, and Tucker responded by making a clutch field goal. With about 40 minutes left in the Ravens’ scheduled practice, on a hot day with exhausted teammates surrounding him, Tucker was informed that if he made a 46-yard field goal, practice would end immediately. If Tucker missed, the practice would continue.
Yardbarker

Bengals Quick Hits: Tee Higgins Impresses as Punter Competition Heats Up

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jogged, walked around and even made a couple casual tosses during Monday's practice. The 25-year-old is still recovering after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. It's a good sign that he's improving, although no timetable has been given for his potential return to practice. "I think...
