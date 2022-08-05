Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Jameis Winston “tweaked his foot,” left practice early says Saints head
Starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston injured his foot during training camp practice on Monday. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Winston “tweaked his foot” while running a seven-on-seven scrimmage at
Jon Gruden’s agent decries “hit job,” believes Gruden will coach again
On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
Bengals Legend Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
After Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years, one Bengals legend who participated in their previous Super Bowl run has a lot to say about the team's star quarterback. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Munoz had...
Saints camp Day 11 observations: Jameis Winston injures foot, Taysom Hill & CJ Gardner-Johnson back
For a 2nd straight camp practice the Saints were chased inside due to lighting, leaving fans who came out to see the team disappointed. Even more of a downer though was quarterback Jameis Winston leaving Monday’s session early.
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL Season begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Every Sunday Night Football...
Why Lance looks 'different' to Bryant Young in 49ers camp
When the 49ers reported to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp this summer, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bryant Young was there to meet and greet a few of the team's current players. Young previously met quarterback Trey Lance at a fundraising golf event last year in Carmel....
Sam Mills’ wife: There can no better place for him to rest than the Hall of Fame
Sam Mills, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 45, was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. His widow, Melanie Mills, presented him. “There can be no better place for him to rest than in the Hall of Fame,” Melanie Mills said.
Ravens announce contract extension that keeps Justin Tucker in Baltimore through 2027
The Ravens have had the NFL’s best kicker for a decade, and now they’re hoping to lock him in for the rest of his career. Justin Tucker, who had two years left on his old contract, has signed a four-year extension through the 2027 season. The 32-year-old Tucker...
NFLPA floats notion of Deshaun Watson playing Week One, but it remains highly unlikely
As the NFL’s appeal, to the NFL, of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads toward an “expedited” (by rule) resolution, the NFL Players Association seems to be trying to create any leverage that it can for a settlement. This effort includes floating the notion to some in the media that Watson could actually play in Week One against the Panthers, if/when a federal lawsuit is filed — and if/when a federal judge finds that Watson should be permitted to play while the litigation proceeds.
Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through
During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy resigns after using offensive language
A day after Oklahoma assistant head coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post,...
Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is looking to stay healthy in 2022 and lead his team to the playoffs after tearing his ACL in Week 8 of last season. While he has been trucking along in training camp so far, the signal-caller was handed a setback on Monday. Per John DeShazier, Winston tweaked his […] The post Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?
It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
Justin Tucker ends Ravens practice early with clutch field goal
Ravens coach John Harbaugh found a fun way to put pressure on kicker Justin Tucker at practice on Friday, and Tucker responded by making a clutch field goal. With about 40 minutes left in the Ravens’ scheduled practice, on a hot day with exhausted teammates surrounding him, Tucker was informed that if he made a 46-yard field goal, practice would end immediately. If Tucker missed, the practice would continue.
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz has shown some inaccuracy, but we’re not overly concerned
Descriptions from practice have noted that Wentz will thread some needles, as he’s displayed that he can when he’s at his best. But the quarterback has also missed on his share of throws over the last few weeks. After Washington’s Saturday practice at FedEx Field, head coach Ron...
Bengals Quick Hits: Tee Higgins Impresses as Punter Competition Heats Up
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jogged, walked around and even made a couple casual tosses during Monday's practice. The 25-year-old is still recovering after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. It's a good sign that he's improving, although no timetable has been given for his potential return to practice. "I think...
