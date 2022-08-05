ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

CMT will soon be celebrating Country music icon Vince Gill and his illustrious decades-long career.

On September 16th, the network will air CMT GIANTS : Vince Gill . The 90-minute special will follow the span of the singer’s career and also feature his friends Carrie Underwood , Brad Paisley , Reba McEntire , Luke Combs , Chris Stapleton , Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban , Ricky Skaggs, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell, and Sting.

During the broadcast, we’ll hear candid interviews and stories from the man of honor and his special guests.

CMT announced the news during Gill’s sold-out residency concert inside Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on August 4th.

“From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards, and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music,” CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events Margaret Comeaux said. “He is a true ‘artist’s artist’ who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting. And we couldn’t be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed CMT Giants distinction.”

Country Legend Vince Gill Found Stardom After Releasing ‘When I Call Your Name’ in 1990

While Vince Gill dropped his first album, The Things That Matter , in 1985, it wasn’t until 1990 that he earned his big break. That year, he released When I Call Your Name , which peaked at No. 2 on US Country Charts. The single then went on to become RIAA platinum-certified two times over after selling 2 million copies. When I Call Your Name also gave Gill his first Grammy Award in 1991 for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Male.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwmGWCJOxnw Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vince Gill – When I Call Your Name (Official Music Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwmGWCJOxnw)

Following that fame, the now-65-year-old continued to reign over Country charts and radio. As of today, he has won 22 Grammy Awards and 19 CMA Awards. And both the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame have inducted the icon into their prestigious organizations.

The tribute won’t be the first time that Vince Gill has worked with CMT. The singer has collaborated with the network several times throughout his career. Most recently, he helped honor Reba McEntire when she earned her “Artist of a Lifetime” award in 2019 during the CMT Artists of the Year special.

Gill also appeared with Sting on the CMT Crossroads in 2011. And prior to that, he hosted the 2006 CMT Cross Country series with Alison Krauss.

CMT GIANTS : Vince Gill premieres Friday, September 9 at p.m./8 p.m. C on CMT.

