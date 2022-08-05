ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year

FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Good Times in Goodrich kicks off with new hoedown theme

GOODRICH, MI -- Goodrich residents started this year’s Good Times in Goodrich festival Friday with line dancing, bull riding and country music. The theme of the 2022 festival’s inaugural night was the Martian Garden Tent Entertainment Friday Night Hoedown in “G” Town. Decorations and activities all had a western theme and country bands Billy Gunther and The Family Tradition band performed.
GOODRICH, MI
The Flint Journal

Latinx Celebración celebrates culture, youth, community

FLINT, MI - The Flint community enjoyed the summer heat on Lewis Street at The Latinx Technology & Community Center on Saturday afternoon. The community center hosted the Latinx Celebración event from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. It was a time for kids to cool down on the water slides and for local vendors and small businesses to make new connections.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Clay Township, MI
City
Heath Township, MI
Saginaw, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale

Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
OWOSSO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Media Art#Photography#Saginaw Old Town Art Fair
MLive.com

Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards

Kristy Dell carries a bucket of blueberries during Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards in Montrose on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dell, who used to live in Clio, brought her family to the area from North Carolina to visit family, see NASCAR races and pick blueberries. 5 / 26. Blueberry...
MONTROSE, MI
The Saginaw News

Party on McCarty postpones Aug. 4 country night

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Party on McCarty’s country night, originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, has been postponed. In a post made Thursday on the summer concert series’ Facebook page, organizers said the evening event, which included scheduled performances by Wild West with Count n Change and The Family Tradition Band, would be postponed due to weather and wet grounds.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall

FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
The Flint Journal

Taste the flavor of Michigan summer during Montrose Orchard Blueberry Daze Weekend

MONTROSE, MI -- Kristy Dell used to pick blueberries in the summer with her dad and mother at different area farms when she was younger. Now though, Dell lives in North Carolina with her daughter and grandchildren, far from the famous Michigan blueberry patches. But she brought her North Carolina family to visit other family members in her hometown of Clio this year and, while there, decided to take them blueberry picking at Montrose Orchard.
MONTROSE, MI
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

SVSU names deans' list students for winter 2022

UNIVERSITY CENTER – Over 1,600 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2022 semester deans' list. To be eligible for the deans' list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy