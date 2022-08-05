MONTROSE, MI -- Kristy Dell used to pick blueberries in the summer with her dad and mother at different area farms when she was younger. Now though, Dell lives in North Carolina with her daughter and grandchildren, far from the famous Michigan blueberry patches. But she brought her North Carolina family to visit other family members in her hometown of Clio this year and, while there, decided to take them blueberry picking at Montrose Orchard.

