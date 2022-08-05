Read on www.wsgw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year
FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
Fresh from success, Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market to host Night Market again
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time this summer, the Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market is opening for a special Night Market event. Vendors again will welcome attendees from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the pavilions outside SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington. Businesses inside the...
Good Times in Goodrich kicks off with new hoedown theme
GOODRICH, MI -- Goodrich residents started this year’s Good Times in Goodrich festival Friday with line dancing, bull riding and country music. The theme of the 2022 festival’s inaugural night was the Martian Garden Tent Entertainment Friday Night Hoedown in “G” Town. Decorations and activities all had a western theme and country bands Billy Gunther and The Family Tradition band performed.
Latinx Celebración celebrates culture, youth, community
FLINT, MI - The Flint community enjoyed the summer heat on Lewis Street at The Latinx Technology & Community Center on Saturday afternoon. The community center hosted the Latinx Celebración event from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. It was a time for kids to cool down on the water slides and for local vendors and small businesses to make new connections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland home with landscaped riverfront backyard close to downtown for sale
MIDLAND, MI - A downtown home on the Tittabawasse River with a beautifully landscaped backyard is on the market in Midland. Built in 1915, the home is located at 605 W. Main Street and listed for $360,000. “This craftsman-style home is kind of unique, so that’s special for us. We...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
The top 3 cosplay contest winners at Flint’s big comic con and the rest of the best
FLINT, MI - Cosplayers came out in full force to show off their creativity at the largest comic con of the summer in Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con runs through Sunday, August 7 at the Dort Financial Center. The event features celebrity guests, panels, gaming and dozens of vendors selling...
nbc25news.com
Flint Harley Riders hold fundraiser to raise money for Boys & Girls Club of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Harley Riders came together Saturday to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Flint. The riders brought out their bikes and gathered the community for a BBQ. New links: Pet Fest returns to Ascension Genesys Hospital after two year hiatus. Roderick Mcadory, one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards
Kristy Dell carries a bucket of blueberries during Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards in Montrose on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dell, who used to live in Clio, brought her family to the area from North Carolina to visit family, see NASCAR races and pick blueberries. 5 / 26. Blueberry...
On the red carpet at the star-studded world premiere for movie shot in Flint
FLINT, MI - People living in Flint were the first in the the world to see a horror movie shot in their city. The red carpet world premiere for “Half Dead Fred” took place at the Capitol Theater on Sunday, August 7 and many of the film’s biggest stars were in attendance.
Party on McCarty postpones Aug. 4 country night
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Party on McCarty’s country night, originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, has been postponed. In a post made Thursday on the summer concert series’ Facebook page, organizers said the evening event, which included scheduled performances by Wild West with Count n Change and The Family Tradition Band, would be postponed due to weather and wet grounds.
nbc25news.com
New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates National Health Center Week with community events
FLINT, MI – Hamilton Community Health Network is celebrating this year’s National Health Center Week with events focusing on strengthening the community. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration in August with the goal of raising awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the health centers.
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
Taste the flavor of Michigan summer during Montrose Orchard Blueberry Daze Weekend
MONTROSE, MI -- Kristy Dell used to pick blueberries in the summer with her dad and mother at different area farms when she was younger. Now though, Dell lives in North Carolina with her daughter and grandchildren, far from the famous Michigan blueberry patches. But she brought her North Carolina family to visit other family members in her hometown of Clio this year and, while there, decided to take them blueberry picking at Montrose Orchard.
Detroit News
Saginaw native who wanted to be a Temptation as a kid now stars in musical
Harrell Holmes Jr., a Saginaw native starring in the touring production of "Ain't Too Proud," which arrives Tuesday at the Detroit Opera House, had never done a musical but when the chance arose to join the Tony Award-winning musical about the Temptations, he jumped at it. And for good reason....
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
recordpatriot.com
SVSU names deans' list students for winter 2022
UNIVERSITY CENTER – Over 1,600 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2022 semester deans' list. To be eligible for the deans' list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try the barbecue parfait from Bad Wolf BBQ
FREELAND, MI — Bad Wolf BBQ, a Freeland-based food truck, offers a popular layered barbecue parfait, extra cheesy mac and cheese, and award-winning brisket. “My mac and cheese is made from scratch,” said Kathy Hetzner, who owns the food truck with her husband, Mike Hetzner. “I put eight different cheeses in it.”
Comments / 0