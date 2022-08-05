3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop

Read on www.waaytv.com
Sheriff: 3 arrested after drugs found at tattoo shop
Three people now face several drug charges after a search of a Scottsboro tattoo shop.
Guntersville man charged with distributing cocaine that led to at least 3 overdoses
A Guntersville man is behind bars on drug-related charges after investigators say he distributed cocaine that led to at least three overdoses in Marshall County. John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Task Force said those overdoses were among five confirmed overdoses in the county between Feb. 25 and 28, two of which were fatal.
Marshall Co. pawn shop suspects could face federal charges as months-long investigation continues
Six people face charges after local and federal officials raided an Albertville pawn shop. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said $42,000 in items, 263 guns, a variety of gun accessories and $88,000 in cash were seized in the Aug. 4 raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431 South in Albertville.
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
Guntersville man charged in connection to 3 overdoses
A man is facing drug charges in connection to the overdoses of three people in February, according to the Marshall County Drug Task Force.
Man indicted for manslaughter in DeKalb County crash
A Cottondale man has been indicted on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault following an investigation into a crash late last year, court records show.
Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Man arrested after stealing vehicles, ambulance, fire truck in Limestone County
Thirty-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes of Meridianville is behind bars after stealing more than one vehicle, an ambulance and a fire truck. It all started in Athens, where police say they were called to Circle K on U.S. 31 for a suspicious person, later identified as Hayes. Hayes attempted to steal...
Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident
On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
Man arrested after shooting, barricading himself inside a Limestone County home
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in Athens on Saturday where 43-year-old Ryan Matthew Guenther barricaded himself inside. Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says deputies responded to the home on Craft Road where someone reported being shot by someone inside. It's unclear that person's condition, but...
Tanner fire truck a complete loss after theft and wreck, but department says it won't affect service
A volunteer fire department in Limestone County is now without one of its fire trucks after a Meridianville man stole and wrecked it Sunday morning. It amounts to a $200,000 loss for the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department and up to a year of waiting if they have to order a new one, but Tanner VFD President Derrick Gatlin doesn't think it will affect the department's ability to serve its community.
Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
Phil Campbell man pleads not guilty to murder
A Phil Campbell man facing one count of intentional murder has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
MISSING: Search for Taylor Haynes
A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
Man charged with capital murder following deadly July shooting in Huntsville
On Sunday the Huntsville Police Department announced they've charged 32-year-old Curtis Kwame Pickett with capital murder following a deadly shooting in July. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Lancewood Dr. killing 35-year-old Tiffani Cole. HPD investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the shooting. Pickett was booked into...
One man killed in Priceville wreck on Sunday
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Coroner confirmed that one man was killed after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck happened on Sunday in Priceville. Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, said the man who died was Jessy Lancaster, 36. When the wreck happened on Sunday, it closed...
