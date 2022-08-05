ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Adjusting to hearing aids with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Learning to live with hearing aids can be a major adjustment. Dr. Rebecca Brashears stopped by First Look at Four to walk us through the process. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston begins West Side light revitalization project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it is breweries, restaurants or boutiques, more small businesses are starting to call Elk City on Charleston’s West Side home. Gayle Manchin with the Appalachian Regional Commission said their organization has been helping with a project to bring Elk City’s public space to life.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
WSAZ

Marshall has 2nd practice of 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University football team held its’ second practice of fall camp and opened it up for the media on Saturday. Here’s more from what aired on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Players tee off for good cause at Fruth Golf Tournament

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Golfers had a chance to tee off in a tournament for a good cause. About 120 golfers participated Monday in the 5th annual Fruth Golf Tournament in Hurricane. All of the participants paid to get a chance to play, and all of that money raised goes...
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
CHARLESTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Fair’s Historic and Iconic Grandstand

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The Meigs County Fair rolls around each August. Let’s take a brief look at the iconic Grandstand at the fair as it is one of a kind. The first fair was a one day event held on Wednesday, October 22, 1851 in Middleport. After that it was was held at several locations such as, Middleport, Chester, Racine, until 1868 when Jane and Leonard Carleton sold 10 1/2 acres at Rocksprings to the Meigs County Agricultural Society. The acreage purchased was what is now the racetrack. At a later date the Society purchased the Apple orchard on the hilltop of the grounds. This makes Meigs Fairgrounds very unique as a split-level grounds. Many of the Apple trees remain until the late 40’s.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntington Mall#Back To School#School Fair#Unicare Health Plan
WSAZ

Woman injured in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Victim from Friday shooting in Charleston has died

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The victim of a broad daylight shootout on Charleston’s West Side has died of his injuries. According to Charleston police, James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, died Sunday at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was shot in the head Friday afternoon as he exited a home at the corner of Hunt Ave. and 6th Street.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Shopping
WSAZ

City takes another step in expanding Paul Ambrose Trail for Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has taken another step toward designing and building a connection between segments of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health. On Monday night, City Council passed an ordinance authorizing Mayor Steve Williams to enter into an agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77S back open after crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All southbound lanes of I-77 are closed just south of the Edens Fork exit. Kanawha Metro said that three vehicles were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. No timeline has yet been given for the road to reopen.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting along 6th Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston on Friday. Officers with the Charleston Police Department say they responded to a shooting call just after 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they say they located James Hambrick, 42, of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Marshall President Smith to interview Dolly Parton Tuesday

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will host a “fireside chat” with entertainer and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton when she visits Charleston Tuesday, Aug. 9, to celebrate statewide participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The event is by invitation only and is not open to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

I-77 South reopens after four vehicle accident

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving four vehicles has closed parts of I-77 South in Sissonville this morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the hospital. The call came in just after 10 a.m. It happened near the 105 mile...
SISSONVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy