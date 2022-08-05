Read on www.wsaz.com
Related
Serendipity Spa giving free back-to-school haircuts on Sunday during inflation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s back-to-school time, and one Kanawha Valley business is stepping up to help families with the costs. This year, back-to-school prices are going way up, just like everything else. The staff at Serendipity Spa and Salon in Kanawha City is taking its services on the road Sunday to provide free back-to-school […]
WSAZ
Adjusting to hearing aids with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Learning to live with hearing aids can be a major adjustment. Dr. Rebecca Brashears stopped by First Look at Four to walk us through the process. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Charleston begins West Side light revitalization project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it is breweries, restaurants or boutiques, more small businesses are starting to call Elk City on Charleston’s West Side home. Gayle Manchin with the Appalachian Regional Commission said their organization has been helping with a project to bring Elk City’s public space to life.
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Marshall has 2nd practice of 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University football team held its’ second practice of fall camp and opened it up for the media on Saturday. Here’s more from what aired on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.
WSAZ
Players tee off for good cause at Fruth Golf Tournament
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Golfers had a chance to tee off in a tournament for a good cause. About 120 golfers participated Monday in the 5th annual Fruth Golf Tournament in Hurricane. All of the participants paid to get a chance to play, and all of that money raised goes...
WSAZ
Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Fair’s Historic and Iconic Grandstand
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The Meigs County Fair rolls around each August. Let’s take a brief look at the iconic Grandstand at the fair as it is one of a kind. The first fair was a one day event held on Wednesday, October 22, 1851 in Middleport. After that it was was held at several locations such as, Middleport, Chester, Racine, until 1868 when Jane and Leonard Carleton sold 10 1/2 acres at Rocksprings to the Meigs County Agricultural Society. The acreage purchased was what is now the racetrack. At a later date the Society purchased the Apple orchard on the hilltop of the grounds. This makes Meigs Fairgrounds very unique as a split-level grounds. Many of the Apple trees remain until the late 40’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
Huntington residents homeless after fire
Crews are on scene at the 500 block Roby Rd. in Huntington for some apartments that are fully engulfed.
WSAZ
Woman injured in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
Metro News
Victim from Friday shooting in Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The victim of a broad daylight shootout on Charleston’s West Side has died of his injuries. According to Charleston police, James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, died Sunday at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was shot in the head Friday afternoon as he exited a home at the corner of Hunt Ave. and 6th Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
City takes another step in expanding Paul Ambrose Trail for Health
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has taken another step toward designing and building a connection between segments of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health. On Monday night, City Council passed an ordinance authorizing Mayor Steve Williams to enter into an agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
I-77S back open after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All southbound lanes of I-77 are closed just south of the Edens Fork exit. Kanawha Metro said that three vehicles were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. No timeline has yet been given for the road to reopen.
WSAZ
Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting along 6th Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston on Friday. Officers with the Charleston Police Department say they responded to a shooting call just after 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they say they located James Hambrick, 42, of...
Marshall President Smith to interview Dolly Parton Tuesday
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will host a “fireside chat” with entertainer and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton when she visits Charleston Tuesday, Aug. 9, to celebrate statewide participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The event is by invitation only and is not open to...
wymt.com
Marshall University medical students and doctors travel to help flood victims in Knott County
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From heartburn medication to insulin, Marshall University medical students and Marshall Health doctors from Huntington, West Virginia, came prepared to help the people of Knott County on Saturday. ”There’s so many people from Marshall who are from this area, so as soon as it happened, we...
WSAZ
I-77 South reopens after four vehicle accident
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving four vehicles has closed parts of I-77 South in Sissonville this morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the hospital. The call came in just after 10 a.m. It happened near the 105 mile...
What’s happening with the Jefferson Connector in South Charleston?
A lot of construction is going on in South Charleston. Crews have been working on the Jefferson Connecter for a while now.
Comments / 0