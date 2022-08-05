Teacher shortage ‘significant’ in WV as students prepare to head back to school

Teachers leave because they're demeaning and treated like trash by administration and the local boards of education. There is NO help in the system, it's all about politics and money. Nothing about the education is about what it should truly be about, which is the kids!! Also, the adult cliques within the cultish system are enough to drive any sane human with self-worth completely away from the entire institution. It's not that people don't want to work, it's the absolute fact that the system likes to keep its inner circle extra tight with people that do not ask questions or care about what is most important, the students. It's brainwashing & butt kissing at its best. Oh & let's not start with the ridiculous low pay teachers receive or the six figure incomes a lot at the top of the local systems make...😑😑
