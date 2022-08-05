ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teacher shortage ‘significant’ in WV as students prepare to head back to school

By Carrie Hodousek
Metro News
 3 days ago
Read on wvmetronews.com

Comments / 4

Kennedy Roop
1d ago

Teachers leave because they're demeaning and treated like trash by administration and the local boards of education. There is NO help in the system, it's all about politics and money. Nothing about the education is about what it should truly be about, which is the kids!! Also, the adult cliques within the cultish system are enough to drive any sane human with self-worth completely away from the entire institution. It's not that people don't want to work, it's the absolute fact that the system likes to keep its inner circle extra tight with people that do not ask questions or care about what is most important, the students. It's brainwashing & butt kissing at its best. Oh & let's not start with the ridiculous low pay teachers receive or the six figure incomes a lot at the top of the local systems make...😑😑

Reply(1)
3
Related
WBOY 12 News

Teens displaced from WV treatment facility after DHHR investigation

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Teens who were housed at a behavioral treatment center in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been displaced following an investigation of the facility. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Bureau for Social Services initiated an investigation at the Board of Child Care in Martinsburg, […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Board Of Education#Certified Teacher#Department Of Education#Metronews
Daily Athenaeum

The Daily Athenaeum wins 11 West Virginia Press Association awards

The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 11 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday. Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements. “These stories highlight dining hall staffing, unique WVU programs, athlete endorsement deals, the contentious...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia

Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Pack leaving House heading to governor’s office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Larry Pack is leaving the House of Delegates to become a senior advisor to Gov. Jim Justice. Justice announced the appointment in a Monday morning news release. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Justice said. “He...
CHARLESTON, WV
thecentersquare.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Metro News

WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
CHARLESTON, WV
virginiatraveltips.com

6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Metro News

Dolly Parton to celebrate Imagination Library success in WV Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit Charleston Tuesday night to celebrate her Imagination Library reading program in the Mountain State. “An Evening with Dolly” will take place at the Clay Center and will be live streamed by West Virginia Public Broadcasting beginning at 5:30 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia one of the worst states to have a baby

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West Virginia is number 43 overall, beating out […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WOWK 13 News

New West Virginia law protects fossil fuel industry interests

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s new law that protects the coal and natural gas industries is suddenly getting nationwide attention. The law targets banks and other financial institutions that are defunding investments in coal, oil and natural gas. Those banks are also not loaning fossil fuel companies money, either. So, the state has already […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

State Fair of West Virginia starts this week

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gates are set to open for the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 11 a.m. To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
LEWISBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy