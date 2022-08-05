Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs

Read on www.wdhn.com
Dothan Leisure Services updates facility hours
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services have new hours set to go into effect on August 15, 2022. Here’s a list of all of the new hours for their facilities:. Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park Recreation Center, Wiregrass Park Recreation Center: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. -8 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 2-6 p.m.
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
Dothan : Top 5 Beautiful Places You Must Visit in Dothan, Alabama
When you visit Dothan Alabama, you should consider eating at a restaurant owned by a local. If you are traveling with children, a pizza place is a great option. Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza and Grill, located in downtown Dothan, serves up a wide variety of tasty meals. The restaurant uses generations-old methods to make pizzas using imported Tuscan wood-fired ovens. You can also enjoy a drink and a snack from their full bar.
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
Jury selection set to begin Monday in Coley McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the murder trial of Coley McCraney. McCraney is charged with the murders of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The two were found dead in July of 2019 in the trunk of Beasley’s car. McCraney Arrested.
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
School lunch costs rise across Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many students in Enterprise City Schools experienced a big change when buying lunch on their first day. For the first time in two years, some students had to pay for their meals at school. The USDA has had a waiver in place for non-profit schools across...
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
JAIL Report for August 5-7, 2022
Christopher Baker, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Sexual battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kaleem Robinson, 29, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Pinellas County: Marianna Police Department. Keandre Riley, 23, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Liberty County: Marianna Police Department. Henry Carter, 52, Graceville, Florida: Violation of injunction: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
New Brockton police ask drivers to be careful when going through a new four-way stop
NEW BROCKTON, Ala.(WDHN)—New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes wants to remind drivers in. Central Coffee County of a two-way stop which is now a four-way stop. Here, a vehicle blows through the new four-way stop without stopping. Beginning Friday morning, South John Street at the North Tyler intersection became...
Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states
Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.
Friday was first day of school year for Coffee, Dale, and Geneva city school districts
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Friday would be the first day for students for the 2022-23 school year for. Geneva City along with Dale and Coffee counties. This was the scene on the campus of New Brockton high school,. buses dropping off students for the new school year. Coffee County School...
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
