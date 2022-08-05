Replay Sports will collect all manner of gently used youth sports equipment Saturday, Aug. 13. The collection drive will be from 9-11 a.m. at Highlander Stadium. Replay Sports, a charity run by Highland Park High School students will collect football, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, and lacrosse equipment and cleats that are still “in good repair” to donate to need-based youth sports programs in the Dallas area.

