Albany County, NY

Phony Buffalo attorney gets 5 years probation and must pay thousands in restitution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A phony Buffalo attorney will spend five years on probation and need to cough up more than $7,800 in restitution for defrauding his clients. By all outward accounts, 39-year-old Andrew Schnorr was an attorney. He worked for a Buffalo law firm and represented clients in real courtrooms. The only problem was that he never graduated from law school or passed the state bar exam, an investigation by the Office of the N.Y. Attorney General revealed.
BUFFALO, NY
Fatal DWI fugitive captured after being on the run

RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) — New developments in the case of Andrew Gibson. He is the drunk driver who killed a mother of three and has been on the run since missing his sentencing earlier this year. The fugitive has been caught, here in the Capital Region. An official source...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Job fair set to fill WSWHE BOCES positions

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES supports as many school districts as the five counties in its name would suggest, and probably more. That means there are always areas where the technical education school could use more help; and this month, it’s asking for just that. WSWHE BOCES...
GANSEVOORT, NY
Boaters sought to check for Lake George invasives

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Association has a call out to boaters. This month, the stewardship organization is looking for lakegoers interested in helping to inspect over 100 locations for invasive species activity. The LGA’s first-ever Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend is set for Friday-Sunday, Aug....
LAKE GEORGE, NY
HBO’s Gilded Age on location in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august. The...
ALBANY, NY

