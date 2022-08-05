Locally heavy rain and isolated flash flooding possible on Friday and Saturday

Read on buckrail.com
oilcity.news
Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
kjzz.com
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
buckrail.com
Closures and delays expected in GTNP during road improvement projects
MOOSE, Wyo. — Travelers in Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) should plan for intermittent delays and closures as road improvement projects are underway. Road improvement operations are expected to occur through Monday, Aug. 22. Tentative schedule and locations:. Aug. 8-10: Repaving Colter Bay Swim Beach parking lot. Visitors can...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Sunrise in the Tetons
JACKSON, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park can be a spectacular place, especially at sunrise. Buckrail’s photographer Nick Sulzer captured the silhouette of geese, appearing just above the Tetons on Aug. 4. According to Grand Teton National Park, over 330 species of birds live in the various park...
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk
Plenty of summer camping days remain, but campfires are now banned at some locations due to high fire danger. The post Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
buckrail.com
10th Annual Rendezvous Mountain Hill Climb results
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The 10th Annual Rendezvous Mountain Hill Climb went down, or up rather, this past Saturday at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. One hundred and ten racers returned to the traditional course, from the base of JHMR to the summit of Rendezvous Mountain, home of Corbet’s Cabin and Big Red.
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
cowboystatedaily.com
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail
MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
Post Register
Idaho's water outlook improves but 2023 needs strong snowpack
A wet spring and June’s precipitation levels have turned around Idaho’s bleak water outlook that was predicted earlier in 2022, but water experts say recent weather activity is pushing water reservoirs to their limits and that could have negative implications for 2023. “It’s been really tight for everybody,”...
kslnewsradio.com
Mossy Cave Trail in Bryce Canyon selected as 2022 Hot Spot
BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — Bryce Canyon’s Mossy Cave Trail has been chosen as a 2022 Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace Organization. To celebrate, a Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 to provide information and service work to reduce the impact humans have on the trail.
Injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
buckrail.com
Neighbor and Inland Isle hit the Music on Main stage this week
VICTOR, IDAHO. — Calling all neighbors! Neighbor is headed to the Victor City Park stage to headline this Thursday’s Music on Main. With a diverse catalog of hundreds of songs, the musical juggernaut Neighbor has become one of the most exciting and unpredictable live bands on the music scene today. Grown in large part by the passion and devotion of the fans called Neighbors, their symbiotic relationship inspires and touches every performance.
Gas prices keep dropping, Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
Missing person in Teton Valley
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person:. Last seen in Tetonia 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4th 2022. 66 Year Male last seen wearing a tan colored long sleeve shirt, blue. Levi jeans, work boots and a cap. Was last seen driving a camouflage colored...
