kicdam.com
Teen Dies From Injuries in Dickinson County UTV Crash
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a weekend UTV crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to Basswood Lane in rural Spirit Lake around 2:30 Sunday afternoon where an investigation revealed the UTV’s 14-year-old driver lost control causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and hit a tree.
ktoe.com
myaustinminnesota.com
Mankato man sentenced to supervised probation on felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man who pleaded guilty to a felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on September 20th, 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation. 25-year old Tyler David Peterson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation...
Southern Minnesota News
Jail inmate accused of flooding cells with toilet, sprinkler
A Blue Earth County Jail inmate is accused of flooding two jail cells, causing nearly $2,000 in damages. Joel Coyer, 41, of Wayzata, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property. A criminal complaint says Coyer plugged a toilet in his cell on July 15, causing it to overflow and...
740thefan.com
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton
Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction.
KAAL-TV
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
blueearthcountymn.gov
KEYC
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
KIMT
No one injured in Saturday morning fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No one was hurt after a fire at an auto repair shop Saturday morning. Multiple 911 calls before 8 am reported smoke coming from Nashby’s Radiator and Auto Repair in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue SE in Albert Lea. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing out of the front and north sides of the building. Crews put out the flames and remained at the scene for roughly three more hours to extinguish any fire hidden lingering inside the structure.
Southern Minnesota News
Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges
A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Shotgun
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
Faribault County Register
Dealing with a fire-damaged road
While most of the resurfacing scheduled to be done this summer on Faribault County’s highways has already been completed, there is one blacktop that is already going to need some repair. “There was an RV (recreational vehicle) fire on County Road 31 between Kiester and Walters,” Public Works director...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato Splash pad open
North Mankato's new splash pad is located next to Fallenstein Playground. The new splash pad in North Mankato has officially opened. The city invites the community to enjoy the new facility with family and friends. The public can help spread the word by posting pictures on social media using #NorthKatoSplash.
Southern Minnesota News
Sleepy Eye gets Vietnam-Era Huey Helicoptor For Display
After months of fundraising and community support, a Vietnam-era helicopter has arrived in Sleepy Eye, where it will be displayed at a local park. The project was driven primarily by the Sleepy Eye American Legion Post #7 and the Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority. Over $93,000 in funds were donated by the public and area businesses to acquire and refurbish the helicopter.
KEYC
Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
KEYC
KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend
The new North Mankato splash pad is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm and is located next to Fallenstein Playground next to Caswell Park. Ettinger campaign adjusts following COVID diagnosis. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Jeff Ettinger campaign has made some adjustments after the candidate tested positive for...
