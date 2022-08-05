ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No one was hurt after a fire at an auto repair shop Saturday morning. Multiple 911 calls before 8 am reported smoke coming from Nashby’s Radiator and Auto Repair in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue SE in Albert Lea. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing out of the front and north sides of the building. Crews put out the flames and remained at the scene for roughly three more hours to extinguish any fire hidden lingering inside the structure.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO