ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Comments / 1

Related
kicdam.com

Teen Dies From Injuries in Dickinson County UTV Crash

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a weekend UTV crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to Basswood Lane in rural Spirit Lake around 2:30 Sunday afternoon where an investigation revealed the UTV’s 14-year-old driver lost control causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and hit a tree.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
ktoe.com

Bicyclists Hit By Car By Mapleton

Authorities say five bicyclists were injured when they were hit by a car Friday morning south of Mapleton. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 7 near 111th Street around 7:40 Friday morning. Authorities say 30-year-old Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong was driving south on County...
MAPLETON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Jail inmate accused of flooding cells with toilet, sprinkler

A Blue Earth County Jail inmate is accused of flooding two jail cells, causing nearly $2,000 in damages. Joel Coyer, 41, of Wayzata, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property. A criminal complaint says Coyer plugged a toilet in his cell on July 15, causing it to overflow and...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmont, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Fairmont, MN
Crime & Safety
740thefan.com

Five bicyclists hurt in crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Five people riding bicycles were hurt when a car crashed into them on Friday morning in Blue Earth County. Authorities say eight people – one adult and seven children – were riding bicycles in a group on a county road when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman crashed into them. Five people were hurt, with authorities saying the injuries range from minor to serious.
KEYC

Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton

Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction.
MAPLETON, MN
KAAL-TV

Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k

(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Martin County Court#Blue Earth Ave
KIMT

Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
blueearthcountymn.gov

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

On August 4th at 2:32 AM deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful at the scene. Initial investigation suggests the 2005 Buick LeSabre was traveling...
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
KEYC

Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
KIMT

No one injured in Saturday morning fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No one was hurt after a fire at an auto repair shop Saturday morning. Multiple 911 calls before 8 am reported smoke coming from Nashby’s Radiator and Auto Repair in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue SE in Albert Lea. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing out of the front and north sides of the building. Crews put out the flames and remained at the scene for roughly three more hours to extinguish any fire hidden lingering inside the structure.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Southern Minnesota News

Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges

A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Faribault County Register

Dealing with a fire-damaged road

While most of the resurfacing scheduled to be done this summer on Faribault County’s highways has already been completed, there is one blacktop that is already going to need some repair. “There was an RV (recreational vehicle) fire on County Road 31 between Kiester and Walters,” Public Works director...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato Splash pad open

North Mankato's new splash pad is located next to Fallenstein Playground. The new splash pad in North Mankato has officially opened. The city invites the community to enjoy the new facility with family and friends. The public can help spread the word by posting pictures on social media using #NorthKatoSplash.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Sleepy Eye gets Vietnam-Era Huey Helicoptor For Display

After months of fundraising and community support, a Vietnam-era helicopter has arrived in Sleepy Eye, where it will be displayed at a local park. The project was driven primarily by the Sleepy Eye American Legion Post #7 and the Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority. Over $93,000 in funds were donated by the public and area businesses to acquire and refurbish the helicopter.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
KEYC

Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend

The new North Mankato splash pad is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm and is located next to Fallenstein Playground next to Caswell Park. Ettinger campaign adjusts following COVID diagnosis. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Jeff Ettinger campaign has made some adjustments after the candidate tested positive for...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy