Floor and Decor Outlets to build first Upstate store at Thruway Mall

Green Organization pays $2 million for large Amherst tract, with apartments planned
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Green Organization has taken another step toward developing the largest project in its growing Northtowns portfolio. According to Aug. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Greens Luxury Apartments LLC – a Green Organization affiliate – paid $2 million for a 22-acre vacant parcel its needs for its proposed 162-unit, $40 million luxury apartment complex at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Both parcels were owned by businessman Frank Levin’s Levin Inc.
NY State Ag & Markets provides an update on Spotted Lantern Fly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets provided an update on Monday regarding the invasive Spotted Lantern Fly. It has been the subject of previous reporting by 2 On Your Side due to its potential impact on some key crops here in Western New York.
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes
SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
Driving through dips on Oehman Blvd. in Cheektowaga
People driving down the 100 block of Oehman Boulevard in Cheektowaga will feel a few dips as they pass through two-year-old patches in the road.
Batavia hemp processor uses $1M investment for head start on cannabis license
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Starting a business in an industry that doesn’t have a sales market yet feels a lot like putting the cart before the horse. So does investing in a 40,000-square-foot cannabis manufacturing facility before securing a processing license from the state. That’s still the plan for...
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced
AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
TruBean Coffee Co. to open cafe in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — TruBean Coffee Co. is opening at 523 Main St. with fresh roasted coffee and grab-and-go specialty treats. The cafe, owned by Jason Dittly, moved to a spot in the middle of the building a few weeks ago, then moved again into space in the front of the building on Main Street previously occupied by Untied to Time, a clothing alterations business that relocated to Hertel Avenue.
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are continuing to see some relief at the pump as gas prices fall across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents from last week to $4.06. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
Starbucks Workers United says worker fired due to union activity
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. According to the union, Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
North Tonawanda police officer steps up to help veteran living in their vehicle
After working with the VA for months trying to find something and having the VA supplement a hotel bill, in March, the money ran out, and Doug says they were forced on the road.
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
Buffalo Police: Man shot Sunday morning on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 35-year-old ma is recovering after an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called on reports of a shooting on Niagara Street just before 6 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found a man that was hit by gunfire while outside.
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
WGRZ TV
Thousands of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
