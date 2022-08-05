Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Jason Walsh is a law-and-order prosecutor who is throwing the book at those accused of violent crimes. In just 10 months as Washington County's district attorney, Walsh is already seeking the death penalty against eight individual defendants.It's meant to be reserved for the worst of the worst criminals. But here in Pennsylvania, it has all but disappeared. There have been only three death penalty executions since 1976, and none in this century. Still, Walsh is looking to add eight more defendants to an already crowded death row, noting that four are accused of the brutal deaths of infants."I'm...

