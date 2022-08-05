Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls

Read on www.wtae.com
Member of Drug Trafficking Ring Pleads Guilty
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Steve Miller, 50, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from April of 2020...
In 10 months as Washington County DA, Jason Walsh seeks death penalty against 8
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Jason Walsh is a law-and-order prosecutor who is throwing the book at those accused of violent crimes. In just 10 months as Washington County's district attorney, Walsh is already seeking the death penalty against eight individual defendants.It's meant to be reserved for the worst of the worst criminals. But here in Pennsylvania, it has all but disappeared. There have been only three death penalty executions since 1976, and none in this century. Still, Walsh is looking to add eight more defendants to an already crowded death row, noting that four are accused of the brutal deaths of infants."I'm...
Woman accused of breaking boyfriend’s ribs in hotel brawl
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman after they say she threatened to kill her boyfriend and broke his ribs during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 2, a call came in for a reported assault after a man showed up at the Evangelical Community Hospital around 8:20 […]
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Fentanyl and Crack Cocaine
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Verona, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 10 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release on her conviction of violation of federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Wednesday,...
Sixth suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting investigation; search for seventh continues
More than one month after a deadly shooting in New Kensington, police have arrested yet another suspect. U.S. marshals picked up Elijah Gary on Monday in Wilkinsburg. He's facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Jason Raiford on July 3. At least five other people have been arrested...
Pittsburgh Police Capture Rapist Suspect in Multiple Assaults
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old male from South...
Gateway High School band director charged with furnishing alcohol to minor
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The band director of Gateway High School is facing a charge of selling or furnishing alcohol to minor. James M. Hoeltje was charged Monday. The charge comes after Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned marching band camp in the school district was on hold. Camp was supposed...
Driver will likely face charges following hit-and-run crash in Uniontown
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A hit-and-run crash in Uniontown damaged two vehicles on Sunday night, totaling one of them. ”I was in my bedroom right here and heard it, it was like a bomb went off and I came out and saw my car and I was pretty upset about it,” Angela Soom said.
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A suburban Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal firearms and narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Wednesday...
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Federal Firearm Convictions
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of West Homestead, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months imprisonment and one year of supervised release for each of his eleven counts of convictions for violating federal firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge...
Two Pennsylvania Men Indicted, Accused of Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Benefits
PITTSBURGH, PA — Two residents of Connellsville, Pennsylvania were indicted on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The five-count Indictment named Joshua Dewitt, 36,...
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
Police looking for person of interest in Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced on Monday that it needs help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street in downtown Morgantown. According to the Morgantown Police Department, several people […]
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
2 teens charged in New Kensington homicide appear before judge for welfare hearings
Two of the five teens in custody and charged as adults in the July homicide of a man in New Kensington appeared before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Friday. The hearings for Amir Kennedy, 14, and Avian Molter, 15, were held to check on their welfare as required by the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.
Man charged after loaded gun found in backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County man is facing charges after a loaded gun was found in his backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport early Monday, Allegheny County police said. Around 5:35 a.m., TSA officers observed a loaded SigSauer 9mm handgun in the man’s backpack at the main security...
Woman charged after allegedly hitting multiple parked cars while leaving concert at Star Lake
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a dangerous parking lot incident that took place after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake. Hanover police arrested Manasha Bradley of Wheeling after they say she damaged multiple cars and narrowly missed hitting police officers, concert workers and medics.
This deadly opioid could be hiding inside drugs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s so dangerous, a tiny amount can kill a vast number of people. With more than two pounds of fentanyl seized in Wheeling after a major drug bust, it’s worth asking—why is the opioid spreading so quickly? U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says it’s becoming more common for dealers to mix fentanyl […]
