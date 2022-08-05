ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Samsung Galaxy A53 screen protectors 2022

By Nadine Dornieden
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

Phones are our windows to the wide world around us, which is why it's incredibly frustrating when said window cracks or shatters. No phone owner is perfect, so a protective screen covering is always a good investment. It's OK if you feel nervous about applying these great Samsung Galaxy A53 screen protectors — nobody like bubbles on their screen, after all — but a lot of these screen protectors come with not only comprehensive application guides but multiple items per package. You'll never feel more secure after applying one of these to your phones.

Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 screen protectors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tvo4v_0h6Mp9pY00

iVoler Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with Camera Lens Protector

Staff Pick

This package is for anyone who feels nervous about applying screen protectors, offering four screen protectors and two camera lens protectors. In addition, the camera lens protectors can help enhance nocturnal photos by reducing glare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRxd4_0h6Mp9pY00

OMOTON Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Screen Protector

Hard hitter

This screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy A53 is super tough and promises to protect your phone from key scratches or even knives. It's great for those who prefer to throw their phones in their bags or pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IT128_0h6Mp9pY00

JJCHENLE Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector

Finger friendly

This screen protector protects your phone from scratches and your eyes from seeing unsightly fingerprints through its print-proof technology. The camera lens protectors also keep your photos looking shiny and clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OerW6_0h6Mp9pY00

Jeywiry Samsung Galaxy A53 Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector

I can see clearly now

Jeywiry's product features a glossy finish and offers HD clarity on a screen protector that's only 0.33mm thin. In this package, you'll get three screen protectors and three camera protectors for ultimate safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYCyV_0h6Mp9pY00

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed for Samsung Galaxy A53

Over the rainbow

For those with polarized sunglasses who have trouble looking at their phones, these tempered glass screen protectors eliminate that pesky rainbow effect. Supershieldz' screen protectors also offer a scratch- and bubble-free experience for optimal viewing.

Clear as day

When purchasing a new phone, it can sometimes feel like taking home a new child, where you have to be extra careful in handling it. After a while, though, that can go out the window, and we let our guard — and sometimes our phone — down.

We recommend the iVoler Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy A53 since it comes with four screen protectors to save you in the event that something goes awry during the installation. For photo enthusiasts, the camera lens protector also helps reduce glare and improve quality for photographs taken at night or around water.

If you're taking your new phone out and about with polarized sunglasses, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector designed for Samsung Galaxy A53 ensures your screen is still legible, no matter what your eyewear choice is.

Investing in protective items for your Samsung Galaxy A53 , such as phone cases and screen protectors, can save money in the long run, so make sure to purchase the best of the best.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price

After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Screen Protector#Camera Lens
Phone Arena

Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever

With your Prime Day 2022 memories still relatively fresh in your mind, we can totally understand if you wouldn't expect to see Amazon offer any decent deals on popular gadgets in the near future. But surprise, surprise, one of the very best phones out there is already deeply discounted... yet...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Why my pixel 6 screen is yellowish

You touched anything in accessibility or Night light or dark mode you mean ?. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here as a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. 08-06-2022 10:13 PM. Like 0. 156,970. Senior Ambassador. 08-06-2022 10:42 PM. Like 0.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories 2022

Your Galaxy S22, S22+, or Ultra can stand on its own, but should it have to? Like any superhero, it needs sidekicks and sweet spy gadgets to take it to the next level. From charging, to protecting, to enjoying your phone, your Galaxy S22 deserves these accessories.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

XIAOMI MI 8 unusual problem

I have XIAOMI MI 8 phone (operation system Miui global 12.0.3 and Android 10 QKQ1.190828.002) and I kindly ask you for information/advice how to resolve an unusual problem that occurred on my phone. It seems as the application (Find my phone) crashed, because everytime I unlock my phone, after 3-5...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Some users not receiving my sms texts

My Samsung note 10 suddenly won't send individual SMS texts to some iphones. This started happening 3 days ago (the day before I was texting just fine--haven't downloaded any apps or changed any phone settings since then). It isn't all iphones, just some. But all can receive images (mms) just...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Why won't my individual SMS texts send?

My Samsung Galaxy S9 suddenly won't send individual SMS texts to other phones. This *just* started happening yesterday (the day before I was texting just fine--haven't downloaded any apps or changed any phone settings since then). When I'm in a group message, my friends can receive my MMS texts. Individually,...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

App settings defaults

Q1. Does uninstalling an app reset all the app settings to defaults? For example if I set the notifications to silent and minimized some time ago and now I want to reset it to default. Q2. Is there any thing/app that will prevent the uninstalled and the reinstalled app to...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pops Up in Amazon Listing Ahead of Samsung Unpacked

Ahead of Samsung Unpacked next week, a listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to have popped up on Amazon Netherlands. The listing for the unannounced phone, reported earlier by 9to5Google, doesn't include a price but reveals plenty of details. Images in the listing show the foldable phone with...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy